“Hadestown,” January 15

Wednesday, January 15, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by the New York Times as "gorgeous" and "hypnotic," and by the Hollywood Reporter as "utterly fabulous," the still-running New York smash Hadestown brings its national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on January 15, this eagerly awaited Broadway at the Adler presentation the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction, and, for composer Anaïs Mitchell, Best Original Score.

In Hadestown, a modernized take on a timeless Greek myth, Orpheus, a passionate and talented musician, and Eurydice, an independent and resilient young woman, fall in love at first sight, as though it was – and perhaps is – destined by The Fates. Though neither has much to their name, Orpheus is determined that love will see them through anything. Their love blossoms in spring and flourishes in summer, but is tested when autumn and hardship come. Hardship consequently breeds doubt, and difficult choices must be made. When Eurydice unknowingly signs away her soul to Hades, master of the factory Hadestown, Orpheus is prepared to venture to hell and back, armed with nothing but his music and his love, to bring her home once more. Set to Mitchell’s gorgeous folk-rock score, Hadestown tells a poignant, vibrant story of love that manages, even amongst tragedy, to find hope.

The original sung-through version of Hadestown was performed in Barre, Vermont, in 2006, followed by an engagement in the state's Vergennes and a subsequent 2007 tour throughout Vermont and Massachusetts. Unsure about the future of the musical, composer, lyricist, and book writer turned her material into a concept album that was released in 2010. Two years later, Mitchell met director Rachel Chavkin, and the two reworked the stage version, adding additional songs and dialogue. This new version of Hadestown, directed by Chavkin, premiered off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on May 6, 2016, and ran through July 31. Following productions in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and London, England, the show premiered on Broadway in 2019, and went on to receive 14 Tony nominations (the most that year) and win eight. CD and vinyl releases of the original cast recording debuted on November 1 and November 29, respectively, and the 40-track Hadestown recording won Best Musical Theater Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The national tour of Hadestown comes to Davenport on January 15, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $48-98, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.