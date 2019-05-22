“Holiday Inn,” June 5 through July 20

Wednesday, June 5, through Saturday, July 20

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A Tony-nominated musical-comedy delight based on a much-loved Bing Crosby/Fred Astaire film, Holiday Inn will enjoy a luxurious staging in its area debut at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, the production's June 5 through July 20 presentation boasting costumes from the show's original 2016 Broadway run and a score of beloved compositions by songwriting master Irving Berlin.

Like its 1942 movie inspiration, the stage version of Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut … only to find that life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn, though, when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s best friend Ted tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? A true crowd-pleaser of an entertainment, this joyous musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of Irving Berlin songs, with the iconic hits including “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Steppin' Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” “White Christmas,” “Be Careful, It's My Heart,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Shaking the Blues Away,” and many more.

Director/choreographer Shane Hall makes his Circa '21 debut with Holiday Inn, while the show's music director is area favorite Ron May, who recent credits include music directing such local productions as Augustana College's Titanic: The Musical and Circa '21's smash hits Mamma Mia! and Grumpy Old Men: The Musical. Joe Arnotti, Will Nash Broyles, Alyssa Flowers, Barry Kramer, Hannah Lake, Rebecca McGraw, Haley Teel, Lucas Thompson, Megan Wartell, and married performers Bobby and Ashley Becher (recent co-directors of Davenport Junior Theatre's February production of Aesop's Falables) all make their Circa '21 debuts with Holiday Inn. And joining them on-stage are seven veterans of the Rock Island dinner theatre: Julian Anderson (Elf: The Musical), Erin Churchill (Mamma Mia!), Jake Daley (Annie), Brennan Hampton (Freaky Friday), Brooke Myers (Newsies: The Musical), Tristan Tapscott (Diamonds & Divas: A Murderous Fiasco), and Tom Walljasper (Grumpy Old Men: The Musical),

In addition to its 7:45 p.m. public previews on June 5 and 6, Holiday Inn runs June 7 through July 20, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m.; Sundays at 5:45 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. All shows will be preceded by meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visiting Circa21.com.