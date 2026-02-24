24 Feb 2026

“Honky Tonk Angels,” March 11 through April 25

By Reader Staff

“Honky Tonk Angels" at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse -- March 11 through April 25.

Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, April 25

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Praised by WhartonPlazaTheatre.com for its "rousing musical numbers, hilarious social commentary, and heavenly harmony," the feel-good, foot-stomping, country-music sensation Honky Tonk Angels enjoys a March 11 through April 25 run at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, RochesterMedia.com adding, "To paraphrase a well-known movie quote: Is this heaven? No. It’s Honky Tonk Angels. Welcome to heaven on earth.”

Honky Tonk Angels is a musical celebration of female country music stars, telling the story of three women who leave their mundane lives behind to pursue their dreams of singing in Nashville. Angela is a housewife, weary of standing by her man and his coming home a-drinkin’ with lovin’ on his mind, who decides that her boots were made for walking. Sue Ellen has abandoned working nine-to-five to reconnect with her childhood home. Darlene was born a coal miner’s daughter, but after Billy Joe MacAllister jumped off the Tallahatchee Bridge, she packed up her guitar and set out to fulfill the dream they shared. The show features a collection of more than 30 classic country hits, including songs like “Stand By Your Man” and “Harper Valley PTA,” woven into a humorous and heartwarming narrative.

Directing and choreographing Honky Tonk Angels for the Rock Island dinner theatre is frequent Circa '21 performer Tristan Tapscott, recently seen in such musicals as Come from Away, Mary Poppins, and Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Area favorite Ron May serves as music director, with additional members of Tapscott's creative team including: production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; stage manager and props designer Kendall McKasson; technical director Richard Baker; set designer and scenic artist Becky Meissen; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; lighting designer Heather Hauskins; sound designer Dylan Dutro; assistant stage manager and deck captain Emmett Boedeker; and executive producer (and Circa '21 owner) Dennis Hitchcock.

Popular Circa '21 performer Sydney Richardson (Come from Away, Church Basement Ladies, Disenchanted!) portrays Honky Tonk Angels' Angela, with Jennifer Barnaba (Saturday Night Fever) playing Darlene and Circa '21 newcomer Marion Stenfort playing Sue Ellen. The musical's live, on-stage band, meanwhile, is composed of Emmett Boedeker on keyboard, Steve Lasiter on guitar, Tom Pickett on steel guitar, Brad Hauskins on bass, and Scott Pauley on drums.

Honky Tonk Angels will be performed in Rock Island from March 11 through April 25, and in addition to the show's 7:30 p.m. public previews on March 11 and 12, performances will be held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:15 p.m. All shows will be preceded by plated meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.

Theatre

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Theatre Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com