“Honky Tonk Angels,” March 11 through April 25

Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, April 25

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Praised by WhartonPlazaTheatre.com for its "rousing musical numbers, hilarious social commentary, and heavenly harmony," the feel-good, foot-stomping, country-music sensation Honky Tonk Angels enjoys a March 11 through April 25 run at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, RochesterMedia.com adding, "To paraphrase a well-known movie quote: Is this heaven? No. It’s Honky Tonk Angels. Welcome to heaven on earth.”

Honky Tonk Angels is a musical celebration of female country music stars, telling the story of three women who leave their mundane lives behind to pursue their dreams of singing in Nashville. Angela is a housewife, weary of standing by her man and his coming home a-drinkin’ with lovin’ on his mind, who decides that her boots were made for walking. Sue Ellen has abandoned working nine-to-five to reconnect with her childhood home. Darlene was born a coal miner’s daughter, but after Billy Joe MacAllister jumped off the Tallahatchee Bridge, she packed up her guitar and set out to fulfill the dream they shared. The show features a collection of more than 30 classic country hits, including songs like “Stand By Your Man” and “Harper Valley PTA,” woven into a humorous and heartwarming narrative.

Directing and choreographing Honky Tonk Angels for the Rock Island dinner theatre is frequent Circa '21 performer Tristan Tapscott, recently seen in such musicals as Come from Away, Mary Poppins, and Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Area favorite Ron May serves as music director, with additional members of Tapscott's creative team including: production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; stage manager and props designer Kendall McKasson; technical director Richard Baker; set designer and scenic artist Becky Meissen; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; lighting designer Heather Hauskins; sound designer Dylan Dutro; assistant stage manager and deck captain Emmett Boedeker; and executive producer (and Circa '21 owner) Dennis Hitchcock.

Popular Circa '21 performer Sydney Richardson (Come from Away, Church Basement Ladies, Disenchanted!) portrays Honky Tonk Angels' Angela, with Jennifer Barnaba (Saturday Night Fever) playing Darlene and Circa '21 newcomer Marion Stenfort playing Sue Ellen. The musical's live, on-stage band, meanwhile, is composed of Emmett Boedeker on keyboard, Steve Lasiter on guitar, Tom Pickett on steel guitar, Brad Hauskins on bass, and Scott Pauley on drums.

Honky Tonk Angels will be performed in Rock Island from March 11 through April 25, and in addition to the show's 7:30 p.m. public previews on March 11 and 12, performances will be held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:15 p.m. All shows will be preceded by plated meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.