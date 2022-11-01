“Irving Berlin's White Christmas,” November 9 through December 30

Wednesday, November 9, through Friday, December 30

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A legendary holiday-film perennial and thrilling song-and-dance showcase for Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye will be brought to theatrical life when Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse presents the eagerly awaited return of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, its November 3 through December 30 run treating audiences to a Tony-nominated treat featuring timeless Berlin hits in “Blue Skies,” “Happy Holiday,” “Let Me Sing and I'm Happy,” and “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”

In Irving Berlin's White Christmas, World War II veterans and best pals Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have become partners in a song-and-dance act after returning from overseas. Looking for love, they follow the duo of beautiful singing sisters Betty and Judy Haynes to a gig at a lodge in Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge where they were hired to perform is owned by their former commander General Waverly. With White Christmas, a cherished film classic is brought to life onstage in a production filled with dancing, laughter, and some of the greatest songs ever written, its score boasting such beloved numbers as “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Sisters,” “How Deep is the Ocean,” and the ageless title tune.

With the show last produced at Circa '21 in 2016, the theatre's latest rendition of White Christmas is being directed by venue veteran Ashley Becher, who previously helmed Seussical and Just Desserts, with music direction by area favorite Ron May. Among the many admired Circa '21 talents in the cast, Kyle DeFauw (Clue: The Musical, Disney's Beauty & the Beast) portrays Bob Wallace and Bobby Becher (Disaster!, Just Desserts) plays Phil Davis, with Melissa Whitworth and Caroline Portner making their Rock Island debuts at singing sisters Betty and Judy Hayes. Frequent Circa '21 castmate Tom Walljasper (Shear Madness, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn) enacts General Waverly, with additional members of the musical's ensemble and understudy cast including: Grant Brown; Adam Cerny; Marc Christopher; Carys Gleason; Brad Hauskins; Sarah Hayes; Sophia Kilburg; Doug Kutzli; Kiera Lynn; Jeanette Palmer; Shea Pender; Lucy Petersen; Jordan Radis; Elly Rebeka; Quinnie Rodman; Colin Stansky; Savannah Bay Strandin; and Tristan Tapscott.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas will be performed November 9 through December 30, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:15 p.m. All shows will be preceded by plated meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.