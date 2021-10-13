“Island Song,” October 21 through 24

Thursday, October 21, through Sunday, October 24

Augustana College's Honkamp Myhre Black Box Theatre, Rock Island IL

Described by Chicago Theatre Review as “an inventive and beautiful work of art for these difficult times,” the cabaret-style musical Island Song opens Augustana College's 2021-22 season of student-directed works, the show's October 21 through 24 run sure to demonstrate why BritishTheatre.com's Julian Eaves raved, “I guarantee it will stay with you -marvelously – long after you make your way home.”

In Island Song, five New Yorkers are caught in a twisted love affair – with the city. This unique musical takes us through their poignant and hilarious journeys to seize their own potential and the possibilities the city dangles before them. Driven by its kinetic and eclectic score featuring five of its original numbers lauded as Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) favorites, Island Song captures every urbanite's triumphs, disappointments, and ever-tested perspectives. Composed by the songwriting duo of Sam Carner and Derek Gregor – recipients of a 2004 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre from the American Academy of Arts and Letters , awarded for their musical Unlock'd – Island Song had workshops at Princeton University and Western Carolina University in 2012 and Seattle's Balagan Theater and the Indiana Festival of Theater in 2013. The lauded show went on to enjoy concert presentations at le Poisson Rouge in New York, Crawfish in Tokyo, the St. James Studio in London, and the Comedie Nation in Paris.

Directing Island Song's area debut is Augustana senior, a familiar on-stage talent who appeared in his college's productions of How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, Songs for a New World, and 35mm: A Musical Exhibition. The musical's five-person cast is composed of fellow students Brian Heffernan, Camryn MacLean, Ariela Policasto, Julie Tarling, and Sarah Walton. And with Lindsey Edwards serving as Island Song's assistant director and choreographer, additional members of the creative team include music director Andrew Bradshaw, stage manager Synth Gonzalez, assistant stage manager John Flanney, lighting designer Riley Scranton, props designer Zach Misner, and costume designer Amber Johnson.

Island Song will be staged in Augustana College's Heidi Honkamp Myhre Black Box Theatre located in the Brunner Theatre Center, and performances are October 21 through 24 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5-10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)794-7306 and visiting Augustana.edu/tickets.