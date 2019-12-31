“Jersey Boys,” January 14

Tuesday, January 14, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Time Out New York for its “infectiously energetic 1960s tunes” and by The New Yorker for its “well-judged humor and elegant strokes of observation,” the Broadway-musical smash Jersey Boys hits Davenport's Adler Theatre on January as the latest presentation in the Broadway at the Adler series – a jukebox revue that, according to Broadway World, “rousingly recreates the catchy songs, convoluted lives, and roller-coaster careers of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”

Winner of four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Jersey Boys is the inspiring rags-to-riches tale of The Four Seasons beginning with their early days as struggling members of “The Variety Trio.” When Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi met, they were just four New Jersey teens singing together under street lamps, scraping for gigs and money in their working-class neighborhood. As the quartet rises to international stardom, however, they celebrate the highs and endure the lows that come hand-in-hand with fame. Each member of the group takes a turn narrating events in this stage tale, illustrating how a ragtag group of guys from New Jersey – and their decades-long friendships – became music history. Jersey Boys consequently showcases The Four Seasons' most iconic hits and reveals the inspiring stories behind the music, with its repertoire boasting such iconic smash hits as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Working My Way Back to You,” and the show-stopper “Can't Take My Eyes Off You.”

Playing an incredible 4,642 performances in New York and currently standing as the 12th-longest-running show in Broadway history, Jersey Boys ran on the Great White Way from 2005 to 2017, and since its debut, the show has been on two North American national tours and two national tours of the United Kingdom and Ireland. There have been productions of Jersey Boys in London's West End, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Melbourne and other Australian cities, Singapore, South Africa, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, and China. In 2006, Jersey Boys also won four Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Valli portrayer John Lloyd Young, and the show later received Great Britain's 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Jersey Boys' national tour plays locally at 7:30 p.m. on January 14, admission is $37.50-75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.