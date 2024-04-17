“Jersey Boys,” May 1 through July 6

Wednesday, May 1, through Saturday, July 6

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Lauded by Time Out New York for its “infectiously energetic 1960s tunes” and by The New Yorker for its “well-judged humor and elegant strokes of observation,” the Broadway-musical smash Jersey Boys enjoys a May 1 through July 6 run at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, this multiple Tony Award winner a show that, according to Broadway World, “rousingly recreates the catchy songs, convoluted lives, and roller-coaster careers of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”

Jersey Boys is the inspiring rags-to-riches tale of The Four Seasons beginning with their early days as struggling members of “The Variety Trio.” When Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi met, they were just four New Jersey teens singing together under street lamps, scraping for gigs and money in their working-class neighborhood. As the quartet rises to international stardom, however, they celebrate the highs and endure the lows that come hand-in-hand with fame. Each member of the group takes a turn narrating events in this stage tale, illustrating how a ragtag group of guys from New Jersey – and their decades-long friendships – became music history. Jersey Boys consequently showcases The Four Seasons' most iconic hits and reveals the inspiring stories behind the music, with its repertoire boasting such iconic smash hits as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Working My Way Back to You,” and the show-stopper “Can't Take My Eyes Off You.” Playing an incredible 4,642 performances in New York and currently standing as the 13th-longest-running show in Broadway history, Jersey Boys originally ran from 2005 to 2017, and won four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Directing his first production for Circa '21 is Michael Ingersoll, with area favorite Ron May serving as Jersey Boys' music director. Addition members of Ingersoll's creative team include: choreographer Ashley Becher; scenic designer Nanya Ramey; costume designer Rich Hamson; costume coordinator and wig designer Bradley Robert Jensen; stage manager and props master Kendall McKasson; lighting designer Heather Hauskins; sound designer and assistant stage manager Emmett Boedeker; production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; technical director Richard Baker; and spotlight operator Khalil Hacker.

Bear Manescalchi, recently seen in Circa '21's Murder on the Orient Express, portrays Jersey Boys' Frankie Valli, with the Four Seasons quartet completed by director Ingersoll as Tommy DeVito, Kyle DeFauw as Nick DeVito, and Kelly Brown as Nick Massi. Additional members of Jersey Boys' principal cast include Sara Leigh Beason, Bobby Becher, Derrick Bertram, Brad Hauskins, Tristan Tapscott, JJ Varik, Tom Walljasper, Molly Wiley, and Rachel Winter. And with the musical's ensemble including John Michael Dukes, Hanna Marie Felver, Sophia Kilburg, and Nathan Moreno, Adam Cerny and Kiera Lynn act as understudies for numerous roles.

In addition to its 7:30 p.m. public previews on May 1 and 2, Jersey Boys runs in Rock Island from May 3 through July 6, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:15 p.m. All shows will be preceded by meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.