“Jesus Christ Superstar,” February 14

Wednesday, February 14, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With the exhilarating stage spectacle making a Valentine's Day stop at the Adler Theatre on its national tour, the 50th-anniversary production of the legendary rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar comes to Davenport on February 14, its unforgettable lyrics and music crafted by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT) winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Telling the story of Jesus in the final days leading up to his crucifixion, Jesus Christ Superstar has no spoken dialogue, and instead tells its tale through iconic songs such as "What's the Buzz?", "I Don’t Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," "Herod's Song," and the climactic "Superstar." Loosely based on the Gospels, the show focuses on the personal conflicts between Jesus, his disciples, the people of Israel, and the leadership of Rome, with special attention paid to the relationship between Jesus and Judas Iscariot, as well as Jesus’ relationship with Mary Magdalene. The musical is unique among biblical retellings in that it focuses on both Judas’ struggle in making the decision to betray Jesus and Jesus’ human psychology, fear, and anger in understanding and accepting his role as both leader and martyr. Permeated with 1970s rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, as well as modern language, colloquialisms, and high-energy dance numbers, Jesus Christ Superstar has been a sensation since its 1974 debut, and continues to be performed to enthusiastic audiences around the globe.

Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this 50th-anniversary touring presentation won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival in addition to garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theatre audiences and concert-music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. As The Guardian raved, the show is "a gorgeous, thrilling, heavenly musical," the outlet adding that "with help from choreographer Drew McOnie, designer Tom Scutt and a first-rate cast, director Timothy Sheader is turning water into top-quality wine with his revival."

The 50th-anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar arrives in Davenport on February 14, admission to the 8 p.m. stage spectacle is $33-83, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.