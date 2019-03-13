Quad City Music Guild's “Jesus Christ Superstar,” March 22 through 31

Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 31

Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Avenue, Moline IL

One of the most beloved and iconic rock operas of all time will enjoy a spectacular new staging by the talents of Quad City Music Guild when Moline's Prospect Park Auditorium hosts the March 22 through 31 run of Jesus Christ Superstar, the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice classic boasting such unforgettable numbers as “Everything's Alright,” “Hosanna,” “King Herod's Song,” and the timeless ballad “I Don't Know How to Love Him.”

Borrowing from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, Jesus Christ Superstar tells of the last seven days of Christ’s life, beginning with the preparation for the arrival of Jesus and his disciples in Jerusalem and ending with the crucifixion. In depicting political and interpersonal struggles between Jesus and Judas Iscariot that are not present in the Bible, composer Webber's and lyricist Rice's depiction offers a free interpretation of the psychology of Jesus and other figures including Mary Magdalene, Pontius Pilate, and King Herod. The musical started as a rock-opera concept album before its Broadway debut in 1971, earning five Tony Award nominations for its debut production and added nods for the show's 2000 and 2012 Broadway revivals. Last year, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend debuted on Easter Sunday to enormous ratings and critical praise, and went on to win five Emmy Awards including Outstanding Variety Special.

Directing Jesus Christ Superstar for Quad City Music Guild is Mike Turczynski, whose previous directorial offerings for the company include Young Frankenstein, A Christmas Carol, and last spring's Catch Me If You Can. Chase Austin portrays Jesus, having previously enjoyed roles in the area musicals Baby, Catch Me If You Can, and The Rocky Horror Show, while Judas Iscariot is played by Adam Sanders, whose recent stage credits include Music Guild's A Chorus Line and the title character in the Spotlight Theatre's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. And with Mary Magdalene enacted by Emily Majestic, Pontius Pilate by Keenen Wilson, and King Herod by David Beeson, nearly two dozen additional talents complete the Jesus Christ Superstar ensemble: Stevee Baker, Adam J.D. Beck, Payton Brasher, Michael Byrne, Adam Cerny, Sethe Christensen, Jill Cirivello, Bruce Duling, Madison Duling, Marissa Elliott, Sydney Heller, Sophia Kilburg, Sara Laufer, Breanna Maddelein, Martha O'Connell, Kirsten Sindelar, Dave Swinford, Joseph Thomas, Lucas Thompson, Myka Walljasper, Daniel Williams, and Adrick Woodruff.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs at Moline's Prospect Park Auditorium March 22 through 31, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $11-16, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-6610 or visit QCMusicGuild.com.