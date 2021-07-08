“Jesus Christ Superstar,” July 15 through August 1

Thursday, July 15, through Sunday, August 1

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

One of the most beloved and iconic rock operas of all time will enjoy a spectacular new staging in Mt. Carroll when the Timber Lake Playhouse hosts the July 15 through August 1 run of Jesus Christ Superstar, the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice classic boasting such unforgettable numbers as “Everything's Alright,” “Hosanna,” “King Herod's Song,” and the timeless ballad “I Don't Know How to Love Him.”

Borrowing from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, Jesus Christ Superstar tells of the last seven days of Christ’s life, beginning with the preparation for the arrival of Jesus and his disciples in Jerusalem and ending with the crucifixion. In depicting political and interpersonal struggles between Jesus and Judas Iscariot that are not present in the Bible, composer Webber's and lyricist Rice's depiction offers a free interpretation of the psychology of Jesus and other figures including Mary Magdalene, Pontius Pilate, and King Herod. The musical started as a rock-opera concept album before its Broadway debut in 1971, earning five Tony Award nominations for its debut production and added nods for the show's 2000 and 2012 Broadway revivals. In 2018, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles debuted on Easter Sunday to enormous ratings and critical praise, and went on to win five Emmy Awards including Outstanding Variety Special.

Directing Jesus Christ Superstar for Timber Lake is the venue's artistic director Paul Stancato, whose previous musicals for the theatre have included Beauty & the Beast, The Full Monty, The Little Mermaid, Into the Woods, and this summer's season opener Pippin. Stancato says, "The TLP production will be my first time directing this show, so in many ways, it’s a dream come true for me. Because Jesus Christ Superstar began as a concept album, the writers never thought it would be staged, [and] because of this, there is room for a director to interpret it in different ways.”

Among the show's cast, Caleb Mathura portrays Jesus, Roy Brown plays Judas, and Nissi Shalome enacts Mary Magdalene, and according to Timber Lake's executive director Dan Danielowski, “We are all very excited to have renegotiated our contract with the Actors Equity Association, [so] our fully vaccinated patrons will be 'mask optional' in the theatre.” The playhouse will also once again have the inside bar open, food and beverages will be allowed in the theatre, and the social distancing seating restriction will be lifted.

Jesus Christ Superstar will be staged July 15 through August 1, with scheduled performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $20-30, and more information on the show and the rest of the summer season is available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.