11 Jul 2022

John Mulaney, July 24

By Reader Staff

John Mulaney at the Adler Theatre -- July 24.

Sunday, July 24, 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With his scheduled evening performance on July 24 such a massive ticket-seller that a second show was added for earlier that afternoon, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian and beloved Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney brings his acclaimed "From Scratch" tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre, the film, TV, and Broadway favorite hailed by Entertainment Weekly's Ken Tucker as "one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

A 2004 graduate of Georgetown University, the 39-year-old Mulaney performed standup and a set on Late Night with Conan O'Brien before he was asked to audition for Saturday Night Live in 2009 alongside his friend and frequent collaborator Nick Kroll, Donald Glover, Ellie Kemper, T.J. Miller, and Bobby Moynihan. Mulaney won a spot on the writing team, where he remained for four seasons, and also occasionally appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. Additionally, he and SNL cast member Bill Hader co-created the recurring character of Stefon, and Mulaney was recently inducted into the variety series' esteemed "Five Timers Club," reserved for talents who have hosted the show at least five times. Other significant achievements include co-creating and writing the mock-doc comedy series Documentary Now!, touring the United States and starring on Broadway opposite Kroll in the cult and critical favorite Oh, Hello, and voicing animated characters in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (his off-screen film debut), Netflix's Big Mouth, and the recent Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Over the years, Mulaney has received numerous award nominations and wins for his work in television. In 2009, the artist won a Peabody Award alongside the writers of Saturday Night Live for their satirical work focused on the 2008 United States presidential election, and to date, he has received 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his collective work on SNL and Documentary Now! Mulaney won his first Emmy in 2011 for co-writing the SNL song "Justin Timberlake Monologue" with Timberlake and Seth Meyers, and his second, for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, was earned in 2018 for his standup special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. He is also the recipient of two Writers Guild Awards for SNL, as well as two Emmy nominations for the 2020 Netflix presentation John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Lunch and one for writing 2015's comedy special John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid.

John Mulaney's national tour his Davenport on July 24, with admission $52-112 for the comedian's 3:30 p.m. set and $72-112 for the the 7:30 p.m. performance, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.

