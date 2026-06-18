Journey Live Production's “Funky Soul,” June 26 through 28

Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

A powerful stage play inspired by the soul of Marvin Gaye that explores love, music, and the moments that shape us, the world premiere of Funky Soul enjoys a June 26 through 28 run at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center. Following last summer's hit staging of The Half, this theatre piece by writer/director Curtis B. Lewis is being presented by Journey Live Production, a performing-arts organization dedicated to uplifting communities through African American storytelling.

In Lewis' Funky Soul, through rhythm, memory, and truth, one man is forced to listen to his soul and find his way back to what matters most. Will Chill was a gifted musician with rhythm in his veins and a love that gave his life meaning. But when tragedy strikes and grief threatens to consume him, he’s offered a way to escape the pain at the cost of his very soul. Guided by Sona, a mysterious voice of memory and truth, and tempted by Siren, the seductive force of addiction and numbness. Will must choose between surrendering to escape or facing his grief and reclaiming the music and the life he was meant to live.

Playwright/director Lewis portrays Will Chill as an adult, with Joseph Elyse Maniragaba portraying the character as a youth and Victor Jones cast as Narrator Will. Completing the Funky Soul ensemble are nine additional area talents – Victrese Jones, Khalia Denise, Desmond Graker, Dontrell Taylor, David Hines, Kiana Norville, Bianca Norville, Eric Brown, and Marcelles Brown – with show choreographer Alyssa Gordon and Kyellis Attwater appearing as Funky Soul dancers. Amari Harris serves as the production's stage manager, with additional members of Lewis' creative team including costume designer Africa Davis, set builder Tyrik Mosby, and videographer Kennedy Maombi.

As stated at Journey Live Production's Web site: "We believe in the power of theater as a conduit for connection with our present, offering healing for the wounds of our past, and instilling the courage to embrace our future. We are dedicated to celebrating, educating, and empowering diverse audiences through the transformative power of African American theater. We create and tour innovative, curriculum-aligned productions that illuminate the richness of Black culture, history, and experiences. Our commitment is to make high-quality, engaging theatrical performances accessible to schools and communities across the nation, fostering understanding, inspiring dialogue, and nurturing the next generation of creative thinkers and compassionate leaders."

Funky Soul will be staged in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center June 26 through 28, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling the SAU box office at 563-333-6251 and visiting Cur8.com/19339/project/137144. For more on Journey Live Production, visit JourneyLiveProduction.org.