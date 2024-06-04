Riverside Theatre's “Julius Caesar,” June 14 through 30

Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 30

Lower City Park, 200 Park Road, Iowa City IA

Presenting its latest season of free summertime Shakespeare in Iowa City's Lower City Park, Riverside Theatre will thrill audiences with a stunning outdoor production of the Bard's historical tragedy Julius Caesar from June 14 through 30, this classic from 1599 having been performed over the years by such thunderous worldwide talents as Marlon Brando, Orson Welles, John Gielgud, and Denzel Washington.

In Shakespeare's classic tale of power and politics, Rome is held in the grip of the popular, potentially dangerous ruler Julius Caesar. A group of noble senators, led by Brutus, undertakes a desperate plot to save the Republic they love. But Marc Antony, backed by the people of Rome, has his own plans, culminating in a fateful battle for the soul of the country.

The Festival Stage in Lower City Park opened in 2000 as a partnership between Riverside and the City of Iowa City Parks & Recreation Department. Since then, Riverside has staged more than 40 classical productions in the park. This program was made free for all in 2018 and regularly serves upwards of 2,500 attendees each summer. Riverside believes Shakespeare is for everyone; that these works endure because of their humor, rich language, and exploration of the human experience. Through its annual programming, Riverside aims to make these classic stories speak to the now.

Riverside Theatre's Julius Caesar features an ensemble cast composed of: Martin Andrews; Elliott Bales; Melia Bohn; Claire Boston; Max Cline; Olivia K. Foster; Sarah Gazdowicz; Kathleen Guerrero; Scot Hughes; Joseph Lepire; Robert Kemp; Orlando Lopez; K. Michael Moore; Jessica Murillo-Kemp; Bob Mussett; Aaron Stonerook; and Christina Sullivan.

The production is directed by Adam Knight, Riverside Theatre's Producing Artistic Director. who has helmed many Festival Stage presentations, among them Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, The Winter's Tale, and Henry V. Knight's creative team, meanwhile, includes: Shawn Ketchum Johnson (sets); Abigail Garraty (costumes); Lauren Duffie (lighting); Tyler Salow (sound); Melissa L.F. Turner (stage manager); Claire Boston (intimacy choreography); K. Michael Moore (fight choreography); Stephen Polchert (props); Kirsten Brooks (assistant director); Reese Morgan (assistant stage manager); and Hannah Green (board operator).

Julius Caesar will be presented on the Riverside Theatre Festival Stage in Lower City Park from June 14 through 30, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Thirty minutes prior to each evening’s production, there will be a 10-minute “Green Show” in which patrons can enjoy a hilarious rundown of Julius Caesar, highlighting the tangled web of politics in Rome, and featuring cast members from the show. Lawn games and other family-friendly activities will also be provided starting at 6 p.m., with park concessions available at pre-show and intermission including frozen treats, street food from Oasis Falafel, and adult and non-alcoholic canned beverages.

For more information on the free performances,. call (319)259-7099 and visit RiversideTheatre.org.