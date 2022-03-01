“Just Desserts,” March 16 through May 14

Wednesday, March 16, through Saturday, May 14

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Boasting a new score by Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer Brad Ross, the tasty musical comedy Just Desserts will be making its area debut in a March 16 through May 14 run at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, the show lauded by Connecticut's Patch magazine as "a delightfully sweet musical with some savory elements."

In Just Desserts, five strangers put their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair, and the heat is on to create three different types of desserts during the finals. Among the competition's eccentric contestants is a determined young woman dreaming of opening her own bakery. There's also a sexy nail technician who wants to fit in. Plus, a shy school nurse who doesn’t want to be there at all, a mysterious man from Brooklyn who arouses suspicion about his past, and the reigning champion who is confident that she’ll garner yet another victory this year. They're all sure to get their just desserts at the Jefferson County Bake-Off in this hilarious stage treat that boasts a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing, with the results sure to prove deliciously satisfying.

Directing Just Desserts for Circa '21 is venue veteran Ashley Becher, who previously helmed Seussical and appeared in Winter Wonderland for the theatre, and who also directed last summer's Countryside Community Theatre production of Newsies: The Musical. With performers Marc Christopher and Lexi Smith making their Circa '21 debuts, Becher's six-person cast is completed by returning actors Bobby Becher (Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn), Elsa Besler (The Play That Goes Wrong), Sarah Hayes (The Savannah Sipping Society), and Shelley Walljasper (Disenchanted!), with TJ Besler, Kiera Lynn, and the director herself serving as understudies. And with area favorite Ron May taking the reins as Just Desserts' musical director, additional members of the show's creative team include scenic designer Susie Holgersson, lighting designer and production manager Jeremy Littlejohn, costume designer Greg Hiatt, sound designer Sam Ramont, stage manager Kendall McKasson, technical director Nick Divarco, and assistant stage manager and deck manager Emmett Boedeker, with the show's director and Bobby Becher creating the musical tracks.

In addition to its preview performances on March 16 and 17, Just Desserts will be performed March 18 through May 14 with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m.; Sundays at 5:45 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. All shows will be preceded by meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.