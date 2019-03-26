“The King & I,” April 7

Sunday, April 7, 6 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A bona-fide classic of American musical theatre, Rodgers and Hammerstein's cherished romance The King & I lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 7 in a glorious new nationally touring presentation, beguiling patrons with an unforgettable score in a show the New York Times called “breathtaking and exquisite” and New York magazine deemed “too beautiful to miss.”

Set in 1860s Bangkok, this 1951 musical by the legendary team of composer Richard Rodgers and dramatist Oscar Hammerstein II tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. The relationship between the King and Anna is marked by conflict through much of the piece, as well as by a love to which neither can admit, and their iconic near-romance helped The King & I become an immediate smash, running on Broadway for nearly three years – making it the fourth longest-running Broadway musical in history at the time – and winning the show Tony Awards for its leads and for Best Musical.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest and most inarguably beloved works, The King & I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Something Wonderful,” and “Shall We Dance,” the latter inspiring some of the most famous choreography in the history of musical theatre. The show's current touring production is based on the acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater presentation that won four Tony Awards – including Best Revival of a Musical – in 2015, and has been the recipient of extraordinary critical praise since its recent debut at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Calling it “a landmark production and a shot of purest rapture,” the Hollywood Reporter stated “I never wanted it to end,” and writing in the Wall Street Journal, Terry Teachout raved, “I doubt I'll see a better production in my lifetime.”

The touring presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I will be performed locally at 6 p.m. on April 7, admission is $40.50-78, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.