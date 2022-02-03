“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” February 18 through 27

Friday, February 18, through Sunday, February 27

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

With Time Out describing the show as “worthy of the gods,” the stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular book series debuts at the Spotlight Theatre when the Moline venue houses the 2019 Broadway spectacle The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, its February 18 through 27 run sure to demonstrate why The Hollywood Reporter raved that this family outing “provides an excellent if irreverent introduction to Greek mythology.”

In the musical tale of The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson is a teenage boy who always seems to get into trouble, no matter how hard he tries to be good. When he is expelled from school for the sixth time, his mother decides that it is time for Percy to know the truth: The Greek gods are real and, what’s more, Percy is a demigod, the son of Poseidon. Along with fellow demigod Annabeth (the daughter of Athena) and best friend and protector Grover (who happens to be a Satyr), Percy must go on an epic quest to retrieve Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt and prevent war amongst the gods. The quest turns into an epic adventure, with the Furies, Medusa, and the god of war Ares among those wanting to stop Percy in his tracks. With time running out, Percy soon discovers that nothing is normal when you’re a demigod.

Making his directing debut for the Spotlight Theatre is Noah Hill, who portrayed the title character in the venue's 2021 production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and whose credits at Augustana College, where Hill is currently a student, have included roles in Noises Off and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, as wells as the Mississippi Bend Players' 2019 musical Dames at Sea. Joseph Lasher, recently seen in the Mockingbird on Main's “Jacques”alope and the Circa '21 Speakeasy's The Rocky Horror Show, portrays demigod Percy Jackson, with Annabeth played by Kirsten Sindelar and Grover by Jorge Mendez.

Joining this trio in Hill's Lightning Thief cast is a gifted ensemble boasting Cece Birgy, Rebecca Casad, Tim Dominicus, Katie Griswold, Bailey Hacker, Brennan Hampton, Ryan J. Hurdle, Isaiah Jensen, Jacob Johnson, Bella Kuta, Madeleine Rodriguez, Audrey Seneli, Sara Wegener, Brycen Witt. And with the Spotlight Theatre's co-owners Brent and Sara Tubbs serving as the musical's producers (with Brent also the show's lighting designer and co-set designer), additional members of the creative team include music director Mason Moss, fight choreographer Lily Blouin, stage manager Synthia Gonzalez, assistant stage manager Violeta Jensen, costume designer Erin Emerle, props master Shyan DeVoss, hair and makeup designer Jacqueline Issacson, and set co-designers Hill and Trinity Filut.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical runs at the Moline venue February 18 through 27, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.