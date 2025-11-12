“The Lion in Winter,” November 21 through December 6

Friday, November 21, through Saturday, December 6

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

Hailed by the New York Times as "a work of intelligence, astringent wit, and much theatrical skill," William Goldman's stage classic The Lion in Winter enjoys a November 21 through December 6 run at Moline's Black Box Theatre, this acclaimed theatre piece also the inspiration for the 1968 film classic that won Goldman an Academy Award for his adaptation and secured Katharine Hepburn the third of her four Oscars.

As The Lion in Winter begins, is Christmas 1183 in Chinon, the castle belonging to Henry II of England. Henry's wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, has just arrived, Henry having let her out for Christmas though he has had her imprisoned since 1173. This sets up the gamesmanship between Henry, Eleanor, and their three surviving sons: Richard, Geoffrey, and John. They are joined by the King of France, Philip II, and also involved is Alais, his half-sister, who has been at court since she was betrothed to Richard at age eight, but has since become Henry's mistress. Boasting sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons in this landmark play that's comedic in tone yet dramatic in action, author Goldman's The Lion in Winter centers around the inner conflicts of the royal family as they fight over both a kingdom and King Henry’s paramour. As Eleanor says, “Every family has its ups and downs,” and this royal family is no exception.

Directing his first production for the Black Box Theatre is Noah Hill, a castmate in the venue's Songs for a New World and [title of show] whose directorial credits for Moline's Spotlight Theatre include Titanic: The Music and Groundhog Day: The Musical. Black Box artistic director Lora Adams, the play's scenic and costume designer, portrays Eleanor, with Jeremy Mahr – his recent credits including the Playcrafters Barn Theatre's A Streetcar Named Desire and the Spotlight's Ripcord – plays Henry. Hill's ensemble also features Tyler Henning, Kassidy Holdridge, Thayne Lamb, Jacob Lund, Matt Walsh, with set constructors including Michael Kopriva, Jim Driscoll, Kirsten Myers, Rori Myers, Gryffin Myers, and co-stars Henning and Lamb.

The Lion in Winter runs in Moline from November 21 through December 6, with performances Fridays, Saturdays, and Thursday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m., and the Sundays of November 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. Admission is $18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)284-2350 and visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.