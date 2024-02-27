Young Footliters Youth Theatre's “The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe,” March 8 through 10

Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

A faithful dramatization filled with adventure, courage, love, and the triumph of good over evil, C.S. Lewis' timeless tale The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe will enjoy a three-performance run at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts March 8 through 10, its presentation by Young Footliters Youth Theatre boasting a gifted cast of student actors from grades six through 12.

This dramatization of Lewis' classic work recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense yet child-friendly action features chases, duels, and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch; the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter; the witnessing of Aslan's resurrection by Susan and Lucy; the crowing of the four new rulers of Narnia; and more. Lewis' unforgettable supporting characters are also here, ranging from the unicorn, the centaur, and other forest animals, to Father Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver, and Tumnus the Faun. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

Matt Falduto serves as The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe's director, with Sara O'Donnell as stage manager. And with Aslan portrayed by Andi Cetta, the White Witch by Katie Knipfer, and the four heroic Pevensie siblings by Eva Balmer, Fritz Lansing-Stoeffler, Evy Meeks, and Evan Schemmel, nearly three dozen additional students talents complete the ensemble: Bones Kalina; Cora Beland; Parker McGowan; Calissa Fruin; Toby Morlan; Brooklyn Short; Emily Galvin; Cooper McGowan; Kalin Bozung; Ella Jones; Lyrah Huggins; Aidan Bellizzi; Kya Adamson; Brooke Cavanh; Zachary Williams; Claire Reimer; Stefany Claussen; Holly Whitehead; Lucy Jens; Lily Sheerin; Im Olszewski; Ellie McMurray; Naomi Weber; Mia Ahn; Kira Surratt; Evalynn Goddard; Sydney Roethler; Rissa Cetta; Hayzel Wernimont; Quinn Varvel; Hadley Fruin; Em Middleton; Hayes Dowden; and Sean Miller.

Young Footliters Youth Theatre's The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe runs at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts from March 8 through 10, with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $14-16, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting Coralville Arts.org.