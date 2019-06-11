“Little Women: The Musical,” June 20 through 30

Thursday, June 20, through Sunday, June 30

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

A literary classic becomes a moving and tune-filled stage entertainment at the Black Box Theatre June 20 through 30, when the Moline venue treats audiences to the beloved characters and timeless charm of Little Women: The Musical, the Tony Award-nominated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel that the Chicago Reader called “an absolute delight” and Broadway.com deemed “a chamber-size musical [that] pulses with a generous affection for its source material.”

Louisa May Alcott’s cherished story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid theatrical life in this Little Women. In the musical, the Civil War is in full swing, and the March sisters – the romantic Meg, the spirited and tomboyish Jo, the sweet and loving Beth, and the irascible, playful Amy – live in Concord, Massachusetts with their Marmee while their father is on the battlefield. Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggles of these remarkable young ladies to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America. With its buoyant, joyful melodies by composer Jason Howland and lyricist Mindi Dickstein, its moving book by Allan Knee, its memorable characters, and its bighearted message, Little Women: The Musical reminds us that, as is stated in the show, “Sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true.”

Directing her first production for the Black Box is Georgia Brown Jecklin, whose area credits include helming Countryside Community Theatre's presentation of The Wizard of Oz, with Randin Letendre serving as the show's music director and Molly Seybert as its choreographer. Little Women's chief protagonist Jo March is portrayed by Kailey Ackermann, a veteran of such area productions as the Black Box's The Last Five Years, Quad City Music Guild's Annie, and the QC Theatre Workshop's Bat Boy: The Musical. Portraying Jo's three sisters are local talents Abby Bastian as Beth, Kirsten Sindelar as Meg, and choreographer Seybert as Amy. And with Katherine Kerull playing the March sisters' beloved Marmee, Little Women: The Musical's cast is completed by Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt as Laurie, Ethan Bettis as Mr. Brook, John Erb as Professor Bhaer, Yvonne Siddique as Aunt March, Steve Trainer as Mr. Laurence, and Jimm Cirivello – who also serves as the production's stage manager – as Mrs. Kirk.

Little Women: The Musical runs at the Black Box Theatre June 20 through Thursday, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $13-16, and more information and reservations are available by calling (563)284-2350 or visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.