Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 30

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

Following in the footsteps of the venue's springtime hit Sense & Sensibility, a theatre piece adapted from Jane Austen's classic novel, Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre will present a delightful stage production of Little Women July 21 through 30, reacquainting audiences with all of the beloved characters, comedy, drama, and romance adored by generations of Louisa May Alcott fans.

Under the guidance of their beloved mother, Little Women's four young March sisters -- tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth, and spoiled baby Amy -- struggle to keep their family going while Father's away in the Civil War. In author Marisha Chamberlain's beautifully dramatized adaptation of Alcott's timeless novel, even as privation, illness, and sibling rivalry cast their shadows, each girl strives to find her true self.

Reviewing this theatrical take on the literary classic, the Twin Cities Reader stated, "Chamberlain has chosen half a dozen or so of the book's low-key but revelatory incidents, vignettes that define each girl's character and provide her with a chance to learn ... . Chamberlain has tempered the book's admitted sentimentality, choosing to portray the girls' squabbles and sharp language as well as their strong and overriding love ... . [O]lder kids and adults should relish the flavor and zest of Chamberlain's adaptation." Meanwhile, the St. Paul Pioneer Press & Dispatch raved, "From the start of the play to the reunion, Chamberlain has judiciously chosen events that display the personalities and maturation of the March girls. There's some good, solid dramatic craftsmanship to be seen here ... it is a very good representation of Alcott's book, which was about the best inclinations in humanity and about the importance of family as the source of it all."

Serving as director for Playcrafters' Little Women is Madelyn Dorta, who enjoyed her first helming opportunity with the venue in last year's production of Agatha Christie's A Murder Is Announced. With Bella Hernandez making her Playcrafters debut as Beth, the quartet of March sisters is completed by venue veterans Kassidy Sutherland (Prescription: Murder) as Jo, Shyan DeVoss (12 Angry Jurors) as Meg, and Emma Terronez (Sense & Sensibility) as Amy. And with Thayne Lamb (Sylvia) cast as the March sisters' best friend and potential romantic interest Laurie, Dorta's ensemble is completed by Janessa Ormsby as Marmee, Craig Gaul as Father, Blake Gordon as Hannah, Pam Cantrell as Aunt March, Greg Braid as Mr. Lawrence, and Maxwell Johnson as John Brooke.

Little Women will be performed in Moline's Barn Theatre from July 22 through 30, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $13-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.