“Little Women,” April 29 through May 1

Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

With Chicago Theatre Review praising its "beautiful, heartfelt score" and "gentle reminder of how it's still important to be loving, kind, and supportive of one another," the musical version of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women serves as the final stage production in St. Ambrose University's 2021-22 theatre season, the show's April 29 through May 1 also the final presentation to be directed by the university's beloved, retiring professor Corinne Johnson.

Alcott’s beloved story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life in Little Women. The Civil War is in full swing, and the March sisters – Meg, the oldest, a romantic; the spirited and tomboyish Jo; sweet and loving Beth; and irascible, playful Amy – live in Concord, Massachusetts, with their Marmee while their father is on the battlefield. Filled with adventure both lived and imagined, heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these “Little Women” to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America. With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, Little Women reminds us that “sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true," resulting in a Tony-nominated delight that The Guardian decreed "a stirring adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic."

Among the dozens of plays and musicals Corinne Johnson has directed for St. Ambrose since her 1989 arrival are recent productions of Tartuffe, Picasso at the Lapine Agile, and Cabaret, and her area credits also include directing Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Glass Menagerie, and Biloxi Blues for the Mississippi Bend Players; helming the musical Disenchanted! for the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse; and starring in The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? for the QC Theatre Workshop. Discussing her choice of final stage presentation for St. Ambrose, Johnson said, ""I chose Little Women because I really liked the book when I was a kid. And as for a very practical reason: We have a slew of incredible singers (at SAU), many of whom are female. I taught Musical Theatre last year and I thought, what is a show I can choose that would give as many people a chance at a significant role?" Johnson added that she also loved the message this musical holds, saying, "I think it talks about blazing your own trail and finding your happiness even if it is outside of societal norms."

Portraying Jo March, a role that earned Broadway star Sutton Foster a Tony nomination, is Qunnie Rodman, whose previous credits at St. Ambrose include appearances in Proof, The Letter, and The Little Prince. Jo's sisters Meg, Beth, and Amy are played, respectively, by Bethany Anderson, Julia Beliz, and Katie Link, with other familiar Alcott characters portrayed by Peyton Reese (Marcee), Caroline Sieren (Aunt March), Joseph Lasher (Laurie), Kyle DeFauw (Professor Bhaer), Beckett Conwell (Mr. Lawrence), and Mr. Brooke (Charley Murphy).

The Little Women ensemble is completed by student talents Drew Dowda, Bella Kuta, Jayden LeBron, Faith McCubbin, Megan Rohn, Liz Saunders, and Zach Weih, and the musical's creative team includes stage manager Mel Maylum, choreographer Andrea Moore, and music director Ron May, a former voice instructor for St. Ambrose's music department. "He's retired, but I did ask him to come back," Johnson explained. "I just did some work with him recently at Circa '21, and he knows a lot of the students because he taught Musical Theatre with me. I respect him ultimately and he knows theatre inside and out."

Little Women will be staged in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center April 29 through May 1, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)333-6251 and visiting SAU.edu.