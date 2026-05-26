Genesis Guild's “Love's Labour's Lost,” June 6 through 14

Saturday, June 6, through Sunday, June 14

Lincoln Park, 1120 40th Street, Rock Island IL

One of William Shakespeare's most delightful and infrequently staged romantic comedies opens Genesius Guild's 2026 summer season at Rock Island's Lincoln Park, with Love's Labour's Lost, from June 6 through 14, treating audiences to what the New York Times' Ben Brantley called a work that "may well be the first and best example of a genre that would flourish in less sophisticated forms five centuries later: the college comedy."

Widely believed to have been written in the mid-1590s for a performance at the Inns of Court before Queen Elizabeth I, Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost follows the exploits of the King of Navarre and his three companions: Berowne, Longaville, and Dumaine. As stated at Bard.org, the men "resolve, following a rowdy turn of courtly pleasure, to spend their time in study for three years, totally renouncing the company of women. The idea of sleeping but three hours a night and allowing no women in the court seems a bit severe to Berowne, who protests the absurdity of the whole notion but agrees to sign the vow. What good can come, he reasons, when their only recreation is to be the conversation of Costard, a country fool, and on Adriano de Armado, an affected and flamboyant Spaniard.

"Settling into this celibate life might have proven easier were it not for the arrival of the beautiful princess of France, on a very important diplomatic mission, with her three attractive and vivacious ladies: Rosaline, Maria and Katherine. The king, of course, must 'adjust' his vow in order to take care of state business. Even so, he insists the ladies must be lodged in a tent outside his gates. The problem is, the king almost instantly falls in love with the princess, and each of his friends follows suit by falling in love with one of the three ladies. All would like to dissolve the pact, but each believes the others are holding true to their vow."

With Love's Labour's Lost most recently seen locally more than 10 years ago in a Prenzie Players production, Genesius Guild's season-opener is directed by Cameron Ulrich, who makes his Guild debut with Shakespeare's comedy. The artistic director of the Muddy Waters Theatre Company in St. Louis, Missouri, Ulrich's credits for the organization include helming Arthur Miller's The Crucible, Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Tracy Letts' current Tony Award nominee BUG, and among numerous other accomplishments, he directed Henry V for St. Louis Shakespeare.

For Genesius Guild's Love's Labour's Lost, Ulrich says, "My overarching metaphor is that of a broken cuckoo clock. The character of Moth will symbolically represent the cuckoo bird being present throughout the production carrying a staff with a clock and cuckoo bird. The set and costumes embody the pieces of clock incorporating traditional elements of Shakespeare and the metaphor. Actors will walk on top of cogs and wheels while being surrounded by wall that do the same welcoming all to the gardens of Navarre.

"At my core," Ulrich continues, "I am a storyteller who believes that theatre is a deeply collaborative act. I love theatre and what it offers audiences and me personally as an artist. It is a gift to be able to work with a group of like-minded individuals to produce works that are hundreds of years old for modern audiences in a park on a summer evening. It is simply magical.

"My journey into directing really crystallized when I co-founded Muddy Waters Theatre Company in St. Louis back in 2004 with my wife. We wanted to build a space where we could take big, challenging texts and make them feel urgent, raw, and accessible for modern audiences. Each season, we featured a single playwright through three distinct productions. This showcased the depth, diversity, and unique voice of their work, which is often missed when viewing just a single play."

"My directorial approach," says Ulrich, "is anchored by my M.F.A. in Directing from the University of South Dakota and my B.A. from the University of Iowa. Those intensive training programs changed how I look at text. When I direct Shakespeare, I don't just focus on the poetry of the language; I look at the physical stakes. I teach actors to use their whole bodies to tell the story, ensuring that every sword fight, confrontation, or intimate moment carries genuine dramatic weight. My background in acting deeply informs my directorial vision, fostering a collaborative, performance-driven environment

"For the past two decades, I’ve balanced raising a family and working as a director with my work as an educator. I’ve had the privilege of working with all levels of theatre from the high school stage, college classrooms and theater spaces, community theatre, small professional to larger productions. I’ve had opportunities to explore theater from its classical roots to the contemporary world we live in as a director, actor, and educator. I have a passion for stage combat and trained with the Society of American Fight Directors in armed and unarmed combat.

"Whether I am working with professional actors or mentoring high school students, my goal is always the same: to foster a culturally responsive, high-energy environment where everyone feels empowered to take big risks, honor the text, and create something unforgettable."

In Genesius Guild's Love's Labour's Lost, the King of Navarre is portrayed by Brian Wellner, with the monarch's three friends played by Michael Kintigh (Berowne), Wiz Woolley (Longaville), and David Wellner (Dumain). Patty Ulrich enacts the Princess of France, the royal's own pals portrayed by Reader theatre reviewer Kitty Hooker (Rosaline), Alaina Pascarello (Maria), and Anna Schneider (Katharine). Director Ulrich's ensemble is completed by nine additional talents: Storm Marie Baca; Pam Cantrell; Rodrigo Guevara; Jonah Higinbotham; Reader theatre reviewer Mischa Hooker; Noah Query; Patrick Query; Christian Wellner; and Inara Wiegand.

Genesius Guild's Love's Labour's Lost will be performed in Rock Island's Lincoln Park June 6 through 14, with performances Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. Although admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted, and more information is available by visiting Genesius.org.