“Marry Me a Little,” May 23 through June 1

Friday, May 23, through Sunday, June 1

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

Conceived by the revered artistic team of Craig Lucas and Norman René, and boasting nearly two dozen songs by the composing legend that is Stephen Sondheim, the two-character musical Marry Me a Little makes its Quad Cities debut at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre, its May 23 through June 1 sure to demonstrate why The Guardian hailed the show as "a carousel of regrets and rapture."

A charming and bittersweet musical revue that features songs by he undisputed master of the contemporary Broadway musical, Marry Me a Little finds two urban singles sharing a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning without ever leaving the confines of their solitary apartments. Despite knowing of the other's existence, they never get up the courage to talk to each other. Yet they pass their time with endearing, secret, unshared fantasies, not realizing that they're nearing the end of their lonely dreams. Together, these romantics breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs that were culled from the final productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and A Little Night Music. A must for Sondheim aficionados, Marry Me a Little is a smart, funny, sophisticated, and moving entertainment, as well as a fascinating look at "the songs that got away."

Directing and set designing Marry Me a Little for Playcrafters is Barn Theatre veteran Jake Ladd, who previously acted in Barefoot in the Park and directed Harvey, and who also helmed last summer's production of Fiddler on the Roof for Quad City Music Guild. Kathie Burnett serves as the show's producer and assistant director, and additional members of the creative team include: music director Jonathan Turner; props designer Patricia Rogers; lighting and sound designer Gio Macias; and poster designer Makis Witt.

Two other Playcrafters favorites meanwhile, compose Marry Me a Little's two-person cast. Thayne Lamb, who made his Barn Theatre debut with 2022's Sylvia, went on to appear in the venue's productions of Barefoot in the Park, Little Women, Almost, Maine, and Sense & Sensibility, and was also a castmade in Ladd's Quad City Music Guild presentation of Fiddler on the Roof. And Sydney Crumbleholme, whose first Playcrafters role was as the title character in 2008's Anne of Green Gables, subsequently appeared in the theatre's Anne of Avonlea and Papa's Angels, and last December played the devious Lily in the Spotlight Theatre's musical Annie.

Marry Me a Little will be performed at Moline's Barn Theatre from May 23 through June 1, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $16-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.