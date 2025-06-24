“Mary Poppins,” July 9 through September 6

Wednesday, July 9, through Saturday, September 6

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Boasting warmth, humor, magic, and unforgettable songs including "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Let's Go Fly a Kite," "Step in Time," and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," an Oscar-winning family classic becomes a Tony-winning stage spectacular in the theatrical version of Mary Poppins, which will enjoy its long-awaited debut presentation at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse July 9 through September 6.

Based on P.L. Travers’ beloved book series of the same name, Mary Poppins became an immediate hit when it premiered as a movie musical in 1964. Forty years later, Cameron Macintosh conceived of an enchanting stage musical that combines elements of Disney’s film with material inspired by Travers’ books. In the musical version, Bert, a jack-of-all-trades, invites us into the world of London, England in 1910 – and, specifically, into the dysfunctional home of the Banks family. Jane and Michael, the young Banks children, have sent yet another nanny packing, the woman having dismissed these children as hopelessly and irrevocably spoiled and misbehaved.

With a father who works constantly and mother who is always distracted, Jane and Michael have suffered without strong caretaking forces in their lives. Then the magical Mary Poppins flies in on the wind, bringing with her a combination of whimsy, magic, and disciplined common sense to the children’s lives. Together, they go on memorable and magical adventures – and also learn the importance of a tidy nursery and of taking the medicine they need (with a spoonful of sugar, of course). But Mary Poppins’ transformational influence does not stop with the children, because eventually, she teaches the grown-ups, as well, to open up and realize that “anything can happen if you let it.”

Making her Circa '21 directing debut with Mary Poppins is Christie Kerr, who previously served as choreographer for the dinner theatre's hit 2020 production of Kinky Boots (and also choreographs this show), with area favorite Ron May serving as music director and venue owner Dennis Hitchcock acting as executive director. Additional members of Kerr's creative team include: production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; stage manager and props designer Kendall McKasson; technical director Richard Baker; set designer Tom Hansen; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; sound designer Dylan Dutro; scenic artist Becky Meissen; assistant stage manager and deck captain Emmett Boedeker; assistant stage manager and light-board operator Emma Wahlmann; and flight assistant Adam Cerny.

Portraying the title character is Gillian Weatherford, who made her Circa '21 debut this past January in Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, with additionally iconic Mary Poppins characters played by Jordan Thomas Burnett (Bert); Tristan Tapscott (George Banks); Laura Whittenberger (Winifred Banks); and, in alternating performances, Charlotte Ruth and Olivia Young (Jane Banks) and Jax Huntley and Fulton Young (Michael Banks). A dozen gifted actors, meanwhile, complete the Mary Poppins ensemble: Connor Austin; Ashley Becher; Adam Cerny; Carissa Ferguson; John Henderson; Benjamin Hoermann; Kiera Lynn; Sean McCrystal; Chandler James Pettus; Kory Randles; Savannah Rhodes; and Kristina Miranda Sloan.

In addition to its 7:30 p.m. public previews on July 9 and 10, Mary Poppins runs in Rock Island from July 11 through September 6, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:15 p.m. All shows will be preceded by meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.