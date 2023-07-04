“Matilda Jr.,” July 14 through 16

Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

A one-act version of the beloved family musical that received five 2013 Tony Awards, Matilda Jr. enjoys a one-weekend, four-performance run at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, its July 14 through 16 engagement treating audiences to a delightful entertainment for all ages whose original Matilda: The Musical was praised by the New York Times as “an exhilarating tale of empowerment” told with “astonishing slyness and grace.”

In the show, Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers who is unloved by her cruel parents but cherished by her endearing yet shy teacher Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could prove to be her fellow pupils' saving grace.

Inspired by the iconic children's book by Roald Dahl, the author of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory and James & the Giant Peach, the Tony-winning Matilda: The Musical is a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. As stated in the Hollywood Reporter, “This funhouse fairy tale is by turns riotous and poignant, grotesque and menacing, its campy comic exaggeration equaled only by its transporting emotional power.”

After a 12-week trial run staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company at Stratford-upon-Avon from November of 2010 to January of 2011, Matilda: The Musical received its West End premiere on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre and its Broadway premiere at the Shubert Theatre in April of 2013. Having received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, the show won seven 2012 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical – at the time, the most such awards ever won by a single show. Cleo Demetriou, Kerry Ingram, Sophia Kiely, and Eleanor Worthington Cox shared a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, with 10-year-old Cox becoming the youngest winner of the award in any category. At the 2013 Tony Awards, Matilda: The Musical won five awards, including Best Book of a Musical for Dennis Kelly and a shared honor for rotating Matilda portrayers Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, and Hereditary co-star Milly Shapiro.

Matilda Jr. runs in Mt. Carroll July 14 through 16, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.