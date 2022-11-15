“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” November 27

Sunday, November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

On November 27, Adler Theatre audiences are invited to spend a holiday evening with music icons Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvin Presley when the Davenport venue hosts the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a yuletide-themed sequel to the Tony-winning Broadway smash Million Dollar Quartet boasting seasonal perennials such as “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Run Run Rudolph” alongside classics including “Don't Be Cruel” and “Ring of Fire.”

With the touring sensation featuring a book by Tony nominee Colin Escott and orchestrations and additional arrangements by Chuck Mead , Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is the followup to the acclaimed jukebox musical that found an extraordinary twist of fate bringing Cash, Lewis, Perkins, and Presley together at Memphis' Sun Records recording studio for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. The show finds the famed foursome reunited again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, with Sun Records now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, and ringing with both the sounds of the season and the chart-toppers that made these legendary artists famous. Fans are invited to follow along with the gang’s usual antics as everyone collectively journeys through a story of Christmas past, present, and future, with the astounding repertoire boasting such timeless hits as “Blue Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,” “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

A gifted ensemble of musical and theatrical talents will be bringing Million Dollar Quartet Christmas to life in its Davenport presentation. Brandon Fillette (Jerry Lee Lewis) has been working in theatre for the better part of two decades and performed as an actor/musician in touring productions of Pump Boys & Dinettes and the original Million Dollar Quartet. Kurt Jenkins (Carl Perkins) has enjoyed roles in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Bat Boy: The Musical, and Godspell, and has been involved with Million Dollar Quartet since 2013, first in the original Chicago production and then on the high seas with Norwegian Cruise Line. Bill Scott Sheets (Johnny Cash) lists musical-theatre credits such as the first Million Dollar Quartet (Norwegian Cruise Line, Paramount Theatre/Chicago, The Phoenix Theatre Company, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Group, PCPA) and the Johnny Cash revue Ring of Fire (Palace Theater, Capital Repertory Theatre). And Alex Swindle (Elvis Presley) ‍is a 28-year-old singer, musician, National Grand Champion, and 2015 Ultimate Elvis Top Ten World Finalist from Birmingham, Alabama, who spent a dozen years performing as an Elvis tribute artist.

Joining the central quartet are actors and musicians Nathan Yates Douglass, Kathleen Macari, Matthew Mucha, and Sean Preece. with Dan Middleditch, Hunter Semrau, and Bryann Smith-Jenkins as standby performers. And with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas directed by Scott Weinstein, the touring production's creative team is led by scenic designer Kimie Nishikawa, costume designer, Izumi Inaba, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, and sound designer Diego Garzón.

The national tour of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas lands in Davenport on November 27, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $49-72, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.