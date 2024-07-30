“The Money in Uncle George's Suitcase,” August 15 through 25

Thursday, August 16, through Sunday, August 25

Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL

With the Houston Press promising that "an entertaining evening awaits" in the debut of the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre's new comedy, playwright Pat Cook's farce The Money in Uncle George's Suitcase enjoys a Geneseo run from August 15 through 25, the comedy additionally hailed by the Houston Press as "a humorous look at the dysfunction of family life, especially when money gets involved."

When Uncle George invites his whole family up for a weekend of fun at his rustic cabin, he actually wants them together so he can read his will. But between the bequeathing and his rambling stories, George drops the bomb that somewhere on the property is a suitcase holding four hundred and eighty thousand dollars. What follows in The Money in Uncle George's Suitcase is a hilarious farce of pettiness, slander, and greed. The relatives end up wrestling each other, falling down the stairs, and getting stuck in the furniture. "Yep, we're gonna have lots of fun!" says George, as he's seen carrying a shovel out the front door. But George's gift is much more important than mere money, even though the relatives don't see it that way - at first.

Directing The Money in Uncle George's Suitcase for Richmond Hill is frequent area helmer Joseph R. DePauw, whose previous productions for Geneseo include such hits as A Few Good Men All My Sons, and last summer's Penny for Your Thoughts. The titular Uncle George is portrayed by area-theatre favorite Bruce Carmen, a veteran of such Richmond Hill presentations as The Seafarer, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and Greater Two, with the comedy's ensemble cast completed by Alex Claus, Valerie Painter, Elizabeth Pyle, Violet Runty, David Shaffer, Dana Skiles, and Mandi Wilson. Elizabeth Shaffer serves as the show's stage manager, while additional members of DePauw's creative team include lighting and sound designer and operator Jennifer Kingry and the set-construction team of Mike and Jim Skiles.

The Money in Uncle George's Suitcase runs at Geneseo's Richmond Hill Barn Theatre from July 11 through 21, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $12, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)944-2244 and visiting RHPlayers.com.