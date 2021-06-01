Virtual Performance: “Monty Python's Spamalot,” June 11 through 13

Friday, June 11, through Sunday, June 13

Presented by Quad City Music Guild

A beloved and riotous Broadway smash that won three Tony Awards, ran for 1,575 performances, and was even commemorated on a British Royal Mail stamp, Monty Python's Spamalot will be presented June 11 through 13 in a virtual performance by Quad City Music Guild, this modern classic a stage farce that the New York Times called “resplendently silly” and that, according to the UK's Independent, “leaves you high and weak with laughter.”

Inspired by (or rather, “lovingly ripped off from”) the classic movie comedy Monty Python & the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail, albeit in a manner that diverts just a wee bit from more traditional versions of the legend. In place of tradition, Spamalot features shenanigans including a line of beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen, and at least one killer rabbit. Throughout the show, Arthur, traveling with his servant Patsy, recruits several knights to accompany him on his quest, among them Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot, and Sir Galahad. Along the way, they meet such characters as the Lady of the Lake, Prince Herbert, Tim the Enchanter, Not-Dead Fred, the Black Knight, and the Knights who say Ni, leading to an outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story sure to delight audiences as they, too, search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Directing Monty Python's Spamalot is Quad City Music Guild veteran Mike Turczynski, whose previous musicals for the Prospect Park Auditorium have included Young Frankenstein, A Christmas Carol, and Jesus Christ Superstar. The show's cast includes Brant Peitersen (King Arthur), Rachel Vickers (The Lady of the Lake), Jake Walker (Sir Lancelot), Andy Sederquist (Sir Robin), T.J. Green (Sir Dennis Galahad), Andy Curtiss (Sir Bedevere), Daniel Williams (Patsy), and Max Robnett (Historian/Not-Dead Fred/Prince Herbert), plus an ensemble composed of Olivia Akers, David Beeson, Pat Burr, Sean Byrd, Hannah Dochterman, Bre Maddelein, John Gonzalez, Brianne Kokemuller, Sydney Phares, and dance captain Megan Winchell. Callen Sederquist, meanwhile, serves as Spamalot's music director, Marni Turczynski is the production's stage manager, and additional team members include choreographer Sara Laufer, set designer Matt Holmes, costume designer Heather Blair, lighting designer Steve Parmley, sound designer Kayla Sierra-Lee, props designer Jessica Blaum, makeup artist Sue Cates, and producer Jen Sondgeroth.

Quad City Music Guild's Monty Python's Spamalot will be available for streaming at 7:30 p.m. on June 11 and 12, at 2 p.m. on June 13, and virtual admission is $12 for a single pass, $18 per couple, and $30 per family. For more information and tickets, call (309)762-6610 and visiting QCMusicGuild.com.