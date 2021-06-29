The Mississippi Bend Players' “No Child … “, July 8 through 11

Thursday, July 8, through Sunday, July 11

Augustana College's Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Lauded by the New York Times as “a lightning-paced, multi-character solo play in the style of John Leguizamo,” the Mississippi Bend Players, from July 8 through 11, wraps up its 2021 summer season at Augustana College with author Nilaja Sun's No Child... , a recipient of two Outer Critics Circle Award nominations that was praised by the Chicago Tribune as “a wonderful piece of theatre.”

Based on the playwright's own experiences over the 15-year period, No Child … follows the story of Miss Sun, a visiting teacher who uses theatre as a means of connecting with students New York City's public school system. This one-person play is a true tour-de-force for performers, as its actor plays more than a dozen different characters in rapid succession, including Miss Sun, her students, other teachers and administrators, and even the school’s 80 year-old janitor. An insightful, hilarious, and touching master class, No Child … is essential viewing for anyone concerned about the state of the education system and how it might be improved, and was described by the Chicago Tribune as "a warm and generous show with its heart very much in the right place."

Visiting performer Jalyn Greene undertakes the challenging feat of No Child ..., their recent Chicagoland credits including Queen of Sock Pairing (Red Tape Theatre), How to Pick a Lock (Rhinofest), and Breathe, Boom (Eclipse Theatre). Outside of performance, Greene partners with Chicago theatres and youth art organizations to provide art programming to hundreds of students across the Chicagoland area.

No Child ... director Sydney Chatman is an educator, mentor, producer, writer, and founding director of The Tofu Chitlin’ Circuit featuring the self-penned and -directed award-winning play Black Girls (Can) Fly! Chatman herself has been a theatre teacher for 16 years at the University of Chicago Charter School, where she has written and directed numerous plays rooted in social justice and empowerment for the youth.

Recent Augustana College graduate Samantha Flipp serves as the stage manager for the Mississippi Bend Players' season-closer, with the rest of No Child ...'s production team including artistic director Jackie McCall, company manager Joe Oliger, technical director and designer Cameron L. Strandin, costumer Megan Hoppe, and crew members Lauren Clarke, Trinity Filut, Synthia Gonzalez, Roger Pavey, Sammy Ramont, Riley Scranton, and Sarah Walton.

No Child... will be performed in Augustana College's Brunner Theatre Center from July 8 through 11, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)794-7306 and visiting MississippiBendPlayers.com.