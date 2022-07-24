“Nunsense,” July 28 through August 7

Thursday, July 28, through Sunday, August 7

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Caroll IL

A global stage smash that has delighted audiences with more than 5,000 productions worldwide and has been translated into 21 languages, the iconic musical comedy Nunsense enjoys a July 28 through August 7 run at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, the show lauded by Broadway World as boasting "dynamite singing, a pinch of puppetry, the tip-tap of time steps, and a hefty dose of soul."

Originating as a line of greeting cards and written and composed by Dan Goggin for its 1985 off-Broadway debut, Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – Sisters Leo, Robert Anne, Mary Amnesia, Mary Hubert, and the Mother Superior Sister Regina – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsense has kept audiences rolling with laughter for decades, its original New York presentation running 3,672 performances and becoming the second-longest-running off-Broadway show in history. The five-woman production won four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including best Off-Broadway musical, best book, and best music, and the show has since been adapted for television (in a special starring The Golden Girls' Rue McClanahan) and has spawned six sequels and three spin-offs.

Goggin reportedly named his five characters in honor of nuns from his school days for whom he maintains an affection, and Timber Lake's Nunsense production features Mia Gimenez as the Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Aria Evans as Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; Isabella Abuan as the streetwise nun from Brooklyn Sister Robert Anne; Kimmy Sessions as Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and Emily Chaviano as the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory after a crucifix fell on her head.

In his debut production for the Timber Lake Playhouse, Nunsense is being directed and choreographed by Anthony Christian Daniel, with musical direction by P. Blake Moran. And addition members of the show's creative team include scenic and lighting designer Cameron Strandin; costume designer Terrie Miller; props designer Callie Hester; sound designer Abirami Senthil; and production stage manager Chelsey Steinmetz.

Nunsense runs at the Mt. Carroll theatre July 28 through August 7, with scheduled performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.