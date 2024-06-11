Opera Quad Cities' “La Bohème,” June 21 and 23

Friday, June 21, and Sunday, June 23

Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th Street, Bettendorf IA

Delivering the unforgettable story of two young, bohemian lovers in Paris, and serving as the basis for the Broadway sensation Rent, composer Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece La Bohème enjoys June 21 and 23 performances at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, with the talents of Opera Quad Cities bringing to life this deeply romantic, ultimately heartbreaking stage classic.

One of the most famous operas ever written, and with Puccini's beautiful score including such arias as the legendary "Musetta’s Waltz," La Bohème finds young poet Rodolfo, in the 1830s, meeting seamstress Mimì, and it’s love at first sight. But faced by the cruel realities of poverty and ill health, will the flame that burns between them flicker and die? Or will the timeless strength of their youthful passion withstand every trial and tribulation that life can throw at them? The world premiere of La Bohème took place in Turin on February 1, 1896, at the Teatro Regio, and was conducted by the 28-year-old Arturo Toscanini. Since then, Puccini's masterwork has become part of the standard Italian opera repertory and is one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide.

Serving as director for Opera Quad Cities' La Bohème is Michelle Crouch, an adjunct assistant professor in voice at Augustana College whose recent credits include directing Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum at Moline's Black Box Theatre and the Mozart classic The Marriage of Figaro at Augustana. The opera's conductor is Nathan Windt, with Lora Adams acting as costume designer and Mike Turczynski as technical designer. The central cast for Opera Quad Cities' latest includes: Chad Sonka (Marcello); Foo Chen Gui (Rodolfo); Greg Etzel (Colline); Caleb Haselhuhn (Schaunard); Jonathan Schrader (Benoit/Alcindoro); Maddy Baez (Mimi); Shelley Cooper (Musetta); and Jilly Cooke (Parpignol).

Meanwhile, more than 50 additional talents make up La Bohème's vast chorus ensemble, with numerous singers double- and triple-cast as the Puccini classic's students, officers, shopkeepers, waiters, tavern patrons, scavengers, milkmaids, peasants, mamme, and carters. Included in the adult chorus are: Miriam Anderson; Kal Boswell; Lillian Dawn; Geno DelPreore; Grace Gephart; Parker Ellsworth; Danielle Heller; Evan Gagliardo; Becky Lee Hinton; Tristen Gray; Olha Huska; Bob Gull; Abi Jensen; Elliott Johnson; Catie Johnson; Russell Johnson; Jessie Madden; Nathan Kern; Tessera Rippentrop; David Krupke; Jessica Saunders; McKenzie Lofgren; Kaden Miklos; Rikka Stewart; Joshua Morey; Haley Tromblee; Cees Postema; Emmalynn Tully; Caleb Schrader; and Rishi Wagle. The children's chorus features: Marielle Anderson; Madison Hill; Vada Baumbach; Grace Johnson; Ellie Brown; Malcolm Roach; Lucas Calvert; Jai Schnaufer; Brianna Carrillo; David Schrader; Caitlyn Creech; Dace Sommer; Sophia Garcia; Henry Speck; Howie Gisi; and Sofia Van Straten.

Opera Quad Cities' La Bohème will be performed in the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center on June 21 and 23, with performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $25-30 with students admitted free with I.D., and more information and tickets are available by visiting OperaQC.org.