27 Jun 2023

Genesius Guild's “Othello,” July 8 through 16

By Reader Staff

Genesius Guild's “Othello" at Lincoln Park -- July 8 through 16.

Saturday, July 8, through Sunday, July 9

Lincoln Park, 1120 40th Street, Rock Island IL

One of the most stunning classical works in the entire William Shakespeare canon, the tragic masterpiece Othello enjoys a July 8 through 16 run at Rock Island's Lincoln Park, this timeless tale of race, passion, jealousy, and revenge being produced by Genesius Guild for the first time since 2004.

With the work believed to have been first performed in 1603, Othello takes place in 16th-century Venice and Cyprus. Its title character is a noble Black warrior in the Venetian army who secretly married the beautiful white woman Desdemona, the daughter of prominent senator Brabantio who, when he finds out about the union, becomes furious and decides to disown Desdemona. Othello's trusted yet traitorous ensign Iago, meanwhile, has a secret jealousy and resentment toward Othello, due to the soldier Cassio having been promoted in his place. Bent on revenge, Iago plans a devious comeback to plant suspicions in Othello’s mind that Desdemona has been having an affair with Cassio, who is consequently blamed for a street fight and dismissed from his post by Othello. Desdemona, however, takes up Cassio’s case with her husband, which only increases his earlier suspicion, initiated by Iago, that the pair are lovers. What results is an endlessly gripping and horrifying tale of power, corruption, and madness, with Othello's many stage and screen incarnations including those portrayed by Oscar nominees and Tony winners James Earl Jones and Laurence Fishburne.

Making her Genesius Guild directorial debut with Othello is Teresa Moore, a Playcrafters Barn Theatre veteran who helmed last year's production of The Odd Couple and has appeared on-stage at the Moline theatre in productions of A Raisin in the Sun, Marie & Rosetta, and Proposals. Anthony Mitchell, one of Moore's co-stars in last year's Raisin in the Sun, makes his Genesius Guild debut as Othello, while Genesius Guild veterans Charles Thomas Budan (Romeo in Romeo & Juliet) and Olivia Akers (Romeo & Juliet's Nurse) respectively play Iago and Desdemona. Frequent Prenzie Players actor Cole McFarren (King John, The Two Gentlemen of Verona) portrays Cassio, and additional members of the Othello ensemble include Tom Akers (Duke), Kendall Burnett (Lodovico), Guy Cabell (Brabantio), Kaylee Gundling (Emilia), Renaud Haymon (Messenger), Mischa Hooker (Roderigo), Shannon Ryan (Bianca), Joe Sager (Gratiano), and Matt Walsh (Montano).

Othello will be presented on the Don Wooten Stage in Rock Island's Lincoln Park July 8 through 16, with performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged and appreciated, and more information is available by visiting Genesius.org.

