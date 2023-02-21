“Paddington Gets in a Jam,” March 5

Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

One of the most popular and beloved storybook characters of all time will be given a delightful showcase at the University of Dubuque's Heritage on Center with the arrival of the touring off-Broadway smash Paddington Gets in a Jam, this tale of the charming, accident-prone talking bear lauded by by the New York Times as “hilarious,” “captivating,” and “charming,” and by Broadway World as “the hottest family show in town.”

As fans of British-born author Michael Bond's character know, although Paddington now lives in London, he originally came from Peru, where he was brought up by his Aunt Lucy after he was orphaned following an earthquake when he was just a few weeks old. When Aunt Lucy went to live in the Home for Retired Bears in Lima, she decided to send her nephew to England. Eventually, Paddington arrived on Paddington Station in London, where he was found by Mr. and Mrs. Brown wearing nothing but an old bush hat and a label round his neck with the words “Please Look After This Bear. Thank You.” Unable to resist the simple request, Mr. and Mrs. Brown took Paddington home to live with them at 32 Windsor Gardens in London, along with their two children and their housekeeper Mrs. Bird. And consequently, the marmalade-sandwich-loving Paddington’s adventures over the decades have been adapted several times for television and twice on the big screen, with a Paddington TV series currently playing on Nickelodeon.

In the original slapstick comedy Paddington Gets in a Jam, our furry hero goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival, and all throughout the afternoon, Paddington attempts items on the list: repair the pipes in the bathroom; vacuum the floors; install new wallpaper; bake a cake ... . But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake, and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic chaos. Audiences are invited to witness whether Paddington is able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives in this stage treat for patrons of all ages – the show's first United States tour following its international success.

Paddington Gets in a Jam will be performed in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on March 5, admission to the 1 p.m. performance is $16-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter,