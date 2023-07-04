“Penny for Your Thoughts,” July 13 through 23

Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 23

Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL

A thoughtful, witty, and hilarious work by a talented area playwright makes its local debut at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre from July 13 through 23 when the Geneseo venue houses the premiere of Penny for Your Thoughts, author Scott Haan's comedy having made its national debut in 2015 at the Clinton County Civic Theatre in Frankfort, Indiana.

In Penny for Your Thoughts, Penny Ramsey is a young woman who, like all of us, has different sides to her personality. Hers, however, are personified by comically stereotypical characters collectively known as the Egos. The five Egos make up her decision-making process, which gets a lot more complicated when Penny overhears only one side of her boyfriend Matt’s phone conversation and believes he has betrayed her. It’s a stressful time for Penny, made even more confusing by the introduction of a potential new suitor named Rick Winters and the nosy involvement of Penny’s mother, and Matt’s boss, Mrs. Killian. But maybe things could get straightened out if the people in Penny’s head could just get along, for once.

Directing Penny for Your Thoughts for Richmond Hill is frequent area helmer Joe DePauw, whose previous productions for Geneseo include such hits as Missing Link, A Few Good Men, and last fall's All My Sons. Portraying Penny Ramsey is fellow Richmond Hill veteran Leslie Day, a castmate in last year's All My Sons and Leaving Iowa, with Rick played by Matt McConville and Penny's mother by Lona Friedman. DePauw's ensemble is completed by Laney Chandler, Elizabeth Hulsbrink, Pam Kobre, Aidan Leahy, David Shaffer, Mimi Sweetser, and Cherry Wolf, with Elizabeth Shaffer acting as the production's stage manager. Additional members of the creative team inbclude lighting and sound designer Jennifer Kingry, booth operator Dana Skiles, set builder Mike Skiles, costumer Suzanne Rakestraw, set builder Jim Skiles, and crew members Cade Wolf and Rich Kobre.

Penny for Your Thoughts runs in Geneseo from July 13 through 23, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. And Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)944-2244 and visiting RHPlayers.com.