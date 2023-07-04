“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa's Big Adventure,” July 20

Thursday, July 20, 6 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Based on the wildly popular, award-winning children's television show that has been enchanting youths since 2004, the touring sensation Peppa Pig Live! Peppa's Big Adventure comes to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on July 20, this stage musical bringing to life all the memorable characters and warm humor evident in the series that has been broadcast in more than 180 countries worldwide.

Taking place in a world where almost all characters are animals, Peppa Pig, with each episode of the British series approximately five minutes long, revolves around the titular character and her family and friends, each of her pals being a different species of animal. Peppa's friends are her age, Episodes tend to feature everyday activities such as attending playgroup, going swimming, visiting grandparents, going to the playground, and riding bikes, and while the characters wear clothes, live in houses, and drive cars, they still display some characteristics of the animals on which they are based. Peppa and her family, for instance, enjoy jumping in muddy puddles and snort like pigs during conversations in which they are speaking English. Other animals, meanwhile, make their respective noises when they talk, with some exhibiting additional recognizable characteristics, such as the Rabbit family's squeaking sounds and enjoyment of carrots.

A critical hit as well as a youth phenomenon, Peppa Big has won four British Academy Children's Awards, including two for Best Pre-School Animation, and has amassed 10 additional nominations. Since February of 2011, the series has aired in the United States as a half-hour show on the Nick Jr. channel, as well as on the separate Nick Jr. block on Nickelodeon as of November of 2013, and Peppa Pig was recently renewed to run through 2027. Presented by Round Room Live and Hasbro, Peppa Pig Live! Peppa's Big Adventure invited family audiences to join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, among them Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures in this 60-minute musical treat full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises. “We can’t wait to continue to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across North America,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live-entertainment fans of all ages.”

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa's Big Adventure brings its national tour to Moline on July 20, admission to the 6 p.m. stage show is $29.50-49.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.