“Pig Tales,” June 20 through 24

Tuesday, June 20, through Saturday, June 24

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

With the program designed to introduce children to theatre and help them leave to communicate, the Timber Lake Playhouse's Magic Owl Children's Theatre series continues in Mt. Carroll this summer with the long-awaited return of Pig Tales, a one-hour, madcap adventure being staged on the mornings of June 20 through 24.

In this hilarious and fast-paced family outing, everyone's favorite fairy tale characters help the Three Little Pigs over the river and through the woods so they can build their dream house. But they need to look out, because the Big Bad Wolf has other plans! Children of all ages are invited to croon along with the pigs as they sing "A Pig Sty Palace," and with the wolf as he sings "I'm Hungry," as this Magic Owl Children's Theatre presentation boasts catchy music, a familiar story, and a lot of action. “Pig Tales is a high-energy, audience-participation show that keeps the kids cheering!” said Timber Lake's artistic director Darren Mangler, who also directs the production. “The crowd has a blast booing the Big Bad Wolf and yelling for the Three Pigs as they try to build their house.”

Pig Tales is written by the gifted professional Leslie “Lee” Adami, a 15-year veteran director/writer/choreographer and actress at the Timber Lake Playhouse. Originally from England, Adami toured the world in dance troupes and currently lives in Scales Mound, Illinois. She returned last year as the director of Plaid Tidings and will be directing Church Basement Ladies in the fall. Adami's other children's show, The Forest Stone, was also produced at Timber Lake with huge fanfare. A master of British pantomime, she shares her knowledge of the genre in order to entertain youths with great exuberance. "Pig Tales was a huge hit when first introduced to TLP in 1990,” added Mangler, “and we're really excited to bring it back again!”

Pig Tales runs at the Mt. Carroll venue from June 20 through 24, with admission $10 for the 11 a.m. performances. For more information and tickets, call (815)244-2035 and visit TimberLakePlayhouse.org.