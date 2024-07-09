“Pinkalicious: The Musical,” July 23 through August 10

Tuesday, July 23, through Saturday, August 10

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Adapted from the delightful series of children's picture books written and illustrated by sisters Victoria and Elizabeth Kann, the bubbly, bighearted Pinkalicious: The Musical enjoys a July 23 through August 10 run of morning and afternoon performances at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, the tasty stage treat lauded by Centerstage as "a cotton-candy-Technicolored dream come true."

A spirited and imaginative young girl, the heroine of Pinkalicious: The Musical wants everything to be the color pink, including her food. When Pinkalicious cannot stop eating pink cupcakes, however, she comes down with a case of “Pinkititis” which causes her to turn completely pink. At first, Pinkalicious is thrilled to be sporting her favorite color, but also knows that she must find a cure for her malady. The girl is joined by her family as they try to solve her pink predicament, leading the child to learn valuable lessons about acceptance and unity along the way. Will Pinkalicious' broccoli-loving younger brother Peter be able to help cure her before it’s too late? And will learning about and embracing healthy eating habits and moderation restore our title character to her natural color?

Directing and set designing Pinkalicious: The Musical for Circa '21 is venue favorite Brad Hauskins, a longtime member of the theatre's performing wait staff of Bootleggers whose on-stage credits include roles in Fiddler on the Roof, Shear Madness, and the recent Jersey Boys, and who also serves as director for the venue's current mainstage musical The Bikinis. Portraying the show's title character is Emily Winn, previously seen in Circa '21's 2018 production of Annie, while Pinkalicious' brother Peter is played by Croix Baker, a veteran of the theatre's 2017 rendition of Elf: The Musical.

Also featured in Hauskins' cast are Chase Austin, Taylor Fryza, Myka Walljasper, and Jenny Winn, with members of the musical's creative team including: producer Dennis Hitchcock; music director Shelley Walljasper; production manager Jeremy Littlejohn; stage manager and props designer Kendall McKasson; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; technical director Richard Baker; lighting and sound designer Emmett Boedeker; and scenic artist Becky Meissen.

Pinkalicious: The Musical will be staged in Rock Island from July 23 through 10, with performances of the hour-long entertainment scheduled for various 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. presentations on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Admission is $10-11.50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733, extension 2, and visiting Circa21.com.