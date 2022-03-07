07 Mar 2022

“Rabbit Hole,” March 18 through 27

By Reader Staff

“Rabbit Hole" at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre -- March 18 through 27.

Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 27

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Rock Island IL

Winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the inspiration for an Oscar-nominated film, playwright David Lindsay-Abaire's family drama Rabbit Hole enjoys a March 18 through 27 run at Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre, the acclaimed work lauded by Entertainment Weekly as “a transcendent and deeply affecting new play which shifts perfectly from hilarity to grief.”

In Lindsay-Abaire's funny and devastating play, Becca and Howie Corbett have a picture-perfect family life in the suburbs of New York until a random, tragic accident takes the life of their four-year old son. Soon after, Becca’s younger, irresponsible sister Izzy announces that she is pregnant, and there will now be a new child in the family. As Becca and Howie grow apart, Becca’s mother Nat badgers Becca about her grieving process, and Jason, the young driver who killed their son, continually shows up to ask forgiveness. The group consequently finds itself on a bumpy road to healing with no road map in sight, and Rabbit Hole delves into the complexity of a family navigating deep grief, eventually learning what it means to live a fruitful life when things fall apart. Described by BackStage magazine as “a painstakingly beautiful, dramatically resourceful, exquisitely human new play” and by Variety as “an intensely emotional examination of grief laced with wit, insight, compassion, and searing honesty,” the play made a 2006 Broadway debut that landed the production four Tony Award nominations, winning Outstanding Lead Actress for Cynthia Nixon, and led to a 2010 movie adaptation that earned Nicole Kidman a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Directing Rabbit Hole's area presentation is Playcrafters veteran Jaclyn Marta, who previously directed the theatre's She Kills Monsters and appeared in its productions of Steel Magnolias and The Christians. Becca and Howie are played by additional Playcrafters talents Jaclyn Marta (4000 Miles) and Adam Cerny (Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks), with the ensemble completed by Abby Bastain as Izzy, Yvonne Siddique as Nat, and Drew DeKeyrel as Jason. And with Max Johnson serving as stage manager, other members of Rabbit Hole's creative team include producer Madison Duling, lighting designer Mike Turczynski, sound designer Alexander Richardson, board operators Kevin Keck and Nathan Lundt, and poster designer Katie Newport.

Rabbit Hole runs at the Moline theatre March 18 through 27, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.

