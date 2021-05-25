“Princeton's Rage,” June 4 through 13

Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 13

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to the presentation of live theatre for the first time since March of 2020, Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre is proud to host the world premiere of a new drama in the organization's popular Barn Owl Series: Princeton's Rage, which, during its June 4 through 13 run, will address the lingering damage of sexual assault through a script by local playwright and area performer Don Faust.

At the start of this debuting work, Princeton Yale has been gone from his hometown of Chicago for more than 30 years, having turned his back on an abusive past at the hands of his high school classmates, and he has never looked back. But through a series of happenstances, Princeton's past comes to pay him a visit in the form of one of his former tormentors, Reece "Rage" Johnson, and more than just talk about "the good old days" is about to commence. After Reece delivers his revelations, will his and Princeton's lives ever be the same?

A project supported by Quad City Arts (through the Arts Dollars re-granting program), the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Princeton's Rage is the first Playcrafters presentation written by Don Faust, a longtime area actor and venue veteran who has appeared in such past productions as The Boxcar Children, The Crucible, and The Laramie Project. Faust also directed and wrote the script for the Alternative Theatre Company's Dad & Me, which was staged in 2016 at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.

Serving as director for Princeton's Rage is Madison Duling, who previously helmed 2019's Stupid F---ing Bird for its venue and has appeared in such Playcrafters productions as Avenue Q, The Wolves, and Bingo! The Winning Musical. The debuting drama's four-person cast boasts Eric Teeter (also the play's sound designer) as Princeton, Gary Talsky as Rage, Adrienne Jane Evans as Tracy, and Jesse Mohr as Mr. Reilly. And with Elizabeth Melville stage managing the show, additional Princeton's Rage crew members include producer Bruce R. Duling, lighting designer Lauren Marquardt, set builder Phil Cathoir, and sound board operator Jaden Perkins.

Princeton's Rage will be presented live at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre from June 4 through 13, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.