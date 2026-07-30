“Puffs,” August 6 through 15

Thursday, August 6, through Saturday, August 15

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL

Praised by Metro as "hilariously heartfelt" and by the New York Times as "a fast-paced romp" that "exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry," author Matt Cox's stage comedy Puffs enjoys an August 6 through 15 run at Moline's Black Box Theatre, this riotous and touching tale about the hangers-on of a certain boy wizard a show that, according to Nerdist, "never goes more than a minute without a laugh."

A work expressly "not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films, or play," Puffs is cheekily subtitled Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. The shows offers audiences a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers “who are so lovable and relatable," according to Hollywood Life, "you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along."

As Puffs playwright Cox explained in Playbill, "In the Spring of 2015, I had a fun little idea to take a look at a rather popular boy-wizard’s story from the perspective of some of the less fortunate students who happened to join him for seven years of education. That these students were probably quite a bit terrified, very consistently confused, and, perhaps, regretting their choice of magic school, became the crux of this particular tale. A second idea was that a certain red-haired best friend with a collection of sweaters would be played by a mop. It was a quick leap to settle this play’s focus on the 'Puffs,' whom pop culture has deemed the maybe-not-so-cool kids at this particular wizard school. I cracked open that septilogy of books, and dove into these background characters’ background lives. With a bit of imagination, it opened up the story in a brand new, fascinating way."

Bringing Puffs to life at the Black Box are director Kailey Ackerman and co-director Kat Jecklin, castmates in Quad City Music Guild's 2018 production of A Grand Night for Singing, who also serve as their show's designers. Linnea Strack acts as stage manager, while the comedy's cast features: Aaron Deneckere as Wayne; Aiden Earley as Ernie Mac; Cayla Odendahl as the Narrator; Eden Myers as Leanne; Elissa Dynes as Megan; Emma Hughes as Hannah/Xavia; Matt Call as J. Finch; Savannah Skidmore as Sally; Tommy Ratkiewicz as Cedric/Voldy; Valerie Moore as Susie/Harry; and Vea Vavrosky as Oliver. Most of the performers also appear as other minor characters, as well.

Puffs runs at the Moline Theatre August 6 through 15, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $18-18.75, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)284-2350 and visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.