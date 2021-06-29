“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” July 1 through 11

Thursday, July 1, through Sunday, July 11

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

Lauded by the New York Times as “effortlessly endearing” and by Variety magazine as “enormously satisfying,” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee continues the 60th summer season at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, the show's July 1 through 11 run sure to demonstrate why composer William Finn's celebrated 2005 musical comedy received two Tony Awards and enjoyed a Broadway run of 1,136 performances.

Finn's acclaimed musical focuses on an eclectic group of sixth-graders, each eager to win their local bee. Sweet and shy Olive brings her best friend – the dictionary – to watch her compete; bold and hyper-allergic William Barfée uses his “magic foot” to propel him to greatness; former champion Chip struggles with his burgeoning puberty; easily distracted Leaf is unconvinced that he’s smart enough to be a challenger; overachiever Marcy is disappointed by her constant successes; and politically aware Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre only wants to impress her gay dads. In hilarious, touching, and catchy songs – and alongside a great deal of improvisation and audience participation – the youthful spellers reveal their hopes, struggles, and passions as they make their way through the competition, resulting in a modern classic that Centerstage called "utterly hilarious, surprisingly warm, and almost criminally entertaining."

Natalie Novacek, a freelance director based in Minneapolis, serves as director for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, the helmer having received her M.F.A. in directing from the University of Texas at Austin and her B.A. in theatre arts from Minnesota State University Moorhead. The show's cast, meanwhile, includes Resident Company members Margot Frank, Darren Mangler, Eli Nash, Jenessa Altvater, Roy Brown, Megan Graal, Katelyn Baughman, Joey LaPlant, Caleb Mathura, Quinn Martin, and Jack Hale. Says Timber Lake's artistic director Paul Stancato, “I personally think this is one of the funniest shows in our mainstage season. It has heart, infectious songs, and audience participation that will leave you laughing in the aisles.”

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be staged July 1 through 11 with scheduled performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, admission is $20-30, and more information on the show and the summer season is available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.