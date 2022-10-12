“The Rocky Horror Show,” October 21 through 30

Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 30

Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

If Halloween is approaching, it must be time for that annual theatrical command: “Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!” Consequently, the Circa '21 Speakeasy will stage its seventh-annual presentation of the cult-musical smash The Rocky Horror Show from October 21 through 30, treating audiences to live performances of classic songs in this nutty, interactive experience that has been delighting show regulars and virgins alike for close to 50 years.

A sardonic tribute to “B”-grade sci-fi and horror films, composer Richard O'Brien's musical finds the newly engaged Brad and Janet arriving at the home of Dr. Frank N. Furter, a sweet transvestite who's ready to unveil his new creation: an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man who comes complete “with blond hair and a tan.” The original London production of The Rocky Horror Show, which opened in 1973, ran for 2,960 performances and won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical. But the material wasn't nearly as big a hit in the United States until 1975's film version The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a genuine cult phenomenon, with the stage musical subsequently enjoying national and internationally touring productions all over the world. When Rocky Horror last appeared on Broadway in 2000, its cast included Tony nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega and Raúl Esparza, Tony winners Alice Ripley and Jarrod Emick, rock legend Joan Jett, and TV icon Dick Cavett.

Directing this year's Rocky Horror Show is Circa '21 favorite Tristan Tapscott, whose experiences with the material are voluminous: In addition to also helming the 2021 Rocky Horror, he has previously played roles including Riff Raff and Dr. Frank N. Furter in area presentations, and served as producer/performer for numerous iterations of the musical when it began its annual Quad Cities engagements at the Harrison Hilltop and District Theatres. Nicholas Munson and Savannah Bay Strandin portray the gullible young Brad and Janet, with Chase Austin taking on the iconic role of Frank N. Furter. Adam Cerny portrays Rocky while Kiera Lynn enacts Columbia, and completing the cast are Kira Rangel as Riff Raff; Bradley Robert Jensen as Eddie and Dr. Scott; Taylor Lynn as Magenta; and the Speakeasy's annual Rocky Horror Narrator Doug Kutzli. Bobby Becher serves as the show's music director, with Ashley Becher as costume designer and choreographer, Cameron Strandin as lighting designer, and Jeremy Littlejohn as stage manager and sound engineer.

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed October 21 through 29, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 (ages 18+) and 11 p.m. (ages 21+), and an added 6 p.m. performance (ages 18+) will take place on Sunday, October 30. Admission is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.