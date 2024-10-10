“The Rocky Horror Show,” October 18 through 27

Friday, October 18, through Sunday, October 27

Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

If Halloween is approaching, it must be time for that annual theatrical command: “Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!” Consequently, the Circa '21 Speakeasy will stage its ninth-annual presentation of the cult-musical smash The Rocky Horror Show from October 18 through 27, treating audiences to live performances of classic songs in this nutty, interactive experience that has been delighting show regulars and virgins alike for more than half a century.

A sardonic tribute to “B”-grade sci-fi and horror films, composer Richard O'Brien's musical finds the newly engaged Brad and Janet arriving at the home of Dr. Frank N. Furter, a sweet transvestite who's ready to unveil his new creation: an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man who comes complete “with blond hair and a tan.” The original London production of The Rocky Horror Show, which opened in 1973, ran for 2,960 performances and won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical. But the material wasn't nearly as big a hit in the United States until 1975's film version The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a genuine cult phenomenon, with the stage musical subsequently enjoying national and internationally touring productions all over the world. When Rocky Horror last appeared on Broadway in 2000, its cast included Tony nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega and Raúl Esparza, Tony winners Alice Ripley and Jarrod Emick, rock legend Joan Jett, and TV icon Dick Cavett.

Directing and choreographing this year's Rocky Horror is Jeremy Littlejohn, whose previous directorial credits include the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's Elf: The Musical and the Mockingbird on Main's Driving Miss Daisy. With Brett Hitchcock acting as executive producer, additional members of the musical's creative team include: music director and lighting designer Emmett Boedeker; stage manager Emma Wahlmann; costume designer Bradley Robert Jensen; set-construction head Richard Baker; scenic artist Becky Meissen; props assistant Kendall McKasson; and projections designer Heather Hauskins.

Bradley Heinrichs and Rachel Winter portray Rocky Horror's gullible young Brad and Janet, with Topher Elliott taking on the iconic role of Frank N. Furter. Joe Collins portrays Rocky, while Hanna Marie Felver enacts Columbia, and completing the cast are Chase Austin as Riff Raff; radley Robert Jensen as Eddie and Dr. Scott; Abbey Donohoe as Magenta; and the Speakeasy's annual Narrator Doug Kutzli.

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed October 18 through 27, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. (ages 18-plus) and 11 p.m. (ages 21-plus), and Sundays at 6 p.m. (ages 18-plus). Admission is $25-30, prop bags will be available for sale at the door, and no outside props are allowed. For more information and tickets, call (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visit TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.