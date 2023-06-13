“Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella,” June 29 through July 16

Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 16

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA

A glorious stage fairytale boasting a legendary score by an iconic composing duo, the Tony-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will be presented by the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre June 29 through July 16, this beloved classic with its fresh script by Douglas Carter Beane an entertainment, according to the Associated Press, that "crackles with sweetness and freshness, combining a little Monty Python's Spamalot with some Les Misérables."

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairytale, Cinderella was their only musical originally composed for television. When the television program, starring Julie Andrews as Cinderella, first aired in 1957, it was, at the time, the most widely viewed TV presentation in the history of the medium. Since then, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella has continued to charm audiences in productions on stage and on television, with the Clinton Showboat's production the Broadway version that played for two years and received nine Tony Award nominations.

Based upon the classic fairy tale, and particularly the French version Cendrillon ou la Petite Pantoufle de Verre, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s adaptation brings new life to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of – and achieves – a better life. Cinderella features some of its composing duo's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago," and has earned numerous critical raves, with USA Today stating that the musical "will charm theatergoers of all ages." The 2013 adaptation was the first version of Cinderella with the Rodgers and Hammerstein score mounted on Broadway, and its new book by Beane introduces several new characters including a sympathetic stepsister, with the score featuring several additional Rodgers and Hammerstein songs. The production originally starred Laura Osnes in the title role and Santino Fontana as the Prince and ran for 770 performances. It was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards and nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design. And innumerable national tours, international productions, and regional presentations followed.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella runs June 29 through July 16, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Admission is $21-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)242-6760 and visiting ClintonShowboat.org.