“Santa Claus: The Musical,” November 25 through December 18

Friday, November 25, through Sunday, December 18

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Santa Claus will soon be coming to town, but in the meantime, he's coming to Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in the theatre's November 25 through December 18 run of the family adventure Santa Claus: The Musical, a delightful, hour-long entertainment that Theatre Jones described as "a toe-tapping, joyous musical extravaganza."

After 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa Claus has decided to retire. But not all the elves in Kris Kringle's workshop are thrilled about his chosen replacement. With the help of his tech-savvy daughter Beatrice, Web-site designer Nicholas is in for the adventure of his life as he prepares to take over the reins to Santa’s sleigh before the next Christmas lands. Jingle jam-packed with a sleigh full of laughs, energetic and original Christmas music, and gloriously colorful costumes, Santa Claus: The Musical is designed to put family audiences in the holiday spirit, and was described by Arts Wave as "a jolly good time with a lesson to boot(!) that should absolutely be part of your holiday traditions."

Circa '21's latest holiday musical is being directed by venue veteran Ashley Becher, who previously helmed such Rock Island productions as Seussical and Just Desserts, and is currently serving as director for the theatre's mainstage presentation of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. The titular jolly old elf is portrayed by Janos Horvath, also seen in such Circa '21 family entertainments as Madagascar: A Musical Adventure and Jingle Arrgh the Way, with the Santa-in-training Nicholas played by Bobby Becher, a White Christmas castmate also seen in Winter Wonderland and Disney's Beauty & the Beast. The role of young Beatrice is double-cast with fellow Circa '21 veterans Ellerie Hurley (Seussical) and Chloe Knobloch (Annie), and five additionally familiar faces complete the Santa Claus ensemble: Marc Christopher (Just Desserts), Sarah Hayes (Grace for President), Taylor Lynn (The Rocky Horror Show), Caroline Portner (White Christmas), and Savannah Bay Strandin (Beehive: The '60s Musical).

Santa Claus: The Musical runs at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse November 25 through December 18, with scheduled show-only performances at 10 a.m. and I p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and noon brunch performances on Sundays and the opening day of November 25. Admission is $8.50-22.05, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.