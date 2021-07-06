“Saturday Night Fever,” July 14 through September 11

Wednesday, July 14, through Saturday, September 11

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With Broadway World calling the show “a fast and fun night of musical theatre” that's “brimming with so many 'wow' moments,” the disco sensation Saturday Night Fever makes its long-awaited Quad Cities debut at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse July 14 through September 11, this exhilarating musical adapted from the Oscar-nominated 1977 smash that catapulted the Bee Gees to international fame and made a household name of star John Travolta.

Young New Yorker Tony Manero, Saturday Night Fever's protagonist, lives for the weekends – when he and his friends can dance the night away at the local disco. There he luxuriates in the admiration of the crowd and a growing relationship with Stephanie Mangano, and can temporarily forget the realities of his life, including a dead-end job in a paint store and his gang of deadbeat friends. But with adult challenges and responsibilities threatening an end to his untroubled life, will the disco sensation ever decide to grow up? Based on the 1977 movie phenomenon that launched the disco era, Saturday Night Fever features such unforgettable Bee Gees hits as “Stayin’ Alive,” “Disco Inferno,” “More Than a Woman,” and “How Deep Is Your Love,” with the film's soundtrack a Grammy Award winner for Album of the Year that spent a remarkable 120 weeks on Billboard's album charts.

Making her Circa '21 directing debut with Saturday Night Fever is Amy McCleary of Fort Myers, Florida, with longtime area favorite Ron May serving as the show's music director. Tony Manero is portrayed by New York native Justin Wolfe Smith, a theatre, film, and television performer making his Quad Cities stage debut. And with Jennifer Barnaba, Tim Canali, Natalie Carrera, Michael Ferlita, Derik Lawson, Kiera Lynn, Emily Stys, Eduardo Uribe, and Darren Velárdez also making their Circa '21 debuts, the Saturday Night Fever ensemble is completed by venue veterans Ashley and Bobby Becher (Holiday Inn), Jacob Clanton (Elf: The Musical), Brad Hauskins (The Church Basement Ladies in You Smell Barn), Caitie L. Moss (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Anna Marie Myatt (A Christmas Story: The Musical), Savannah Bay Strandin (Beehive: The '60s Musical), and Tristan Tapscott (Shear Madness)..

In addition to its preview performances on July 14 and 15, Saturday Night Fever will be performed July 16 through September 11 with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m.; Sundays at 5:45 p.m.; and Wednesday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. All shows will be preceded by meals and pre-show entertainment by the theatre's performing wait staff of Circa '21 Bootleggers, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 or visiting Circa21.com.