“School of Rock: The Musical,” September 29 through October 8

Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 8

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Delivering what The Hollywood Reporter described as “a joyous blast of defiant analog vitality in a manufactured digital world,” Moline's Spotlight Theatre and the QC Rock Academy team up from September 29 through October 8 for the area premiere of School of Rock: The Musical, the Tony-nominated stage sensation based on the beloved film comedy starring Jack Black, and a work lauded by Broadway World as “a big, beautiful blast of musical comedy from start to finish.”

With its Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (for Gosford Park Oscar winner and Downton Abbey Emmy winner Julian Fellowes), and Best Original Score (for Glenn Slater and the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber), School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who is down on his luck. After Dewey is kicked out of his band and threatened with eviction, his fortunes take a turn for the better when he intercepts a phone call meant for his flatmate Ned Schneebly. He quickly decides to make a bit of cash and pose as Ned to take up a supply teaching post at Horace Green, a prestigious prep school. Dewey, though, is horrified to discover that his straight-laced and straight-A students haven’t a clue about rock and roll, and he makes it his mission to educate them. Realizing they are a talented bunch, Dewey decides to mold the youths into a rock outfit and enter the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition, even if he needs to do all of this away from the prying eyes of the school’s principal Rosalie Mullins. Along the way, Dewey finds romance, self-worth, and a proper job – yet most importantly, he teaches the children and their parents the beauty of rock in this exhilarating stage treat that inspired Time Out New York to rave, "School of Rock has absorbed the diverse lessons of Rent, Spring Awakening, and Matilda and passes them on to a new generation."

Directing School of Rock: The Musical is Spotlight Theatre co-founder and -owner Brent Tubbs, who previously helmed such productions as Little Shop of Horrors, Big: The Musial, and A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and also co-directed last fall's The Producers alongside his wife, fellow School of Rock producer, and fellow Spotlight co-owner Sara Tubbs. Sara herself (recently seen in Spotlight presentations including Tuck Everlasting and A Christmas Story: The Musical) plays Rosalie Mullins opposite venue favorite Adam Sanders' Dewey, the actor's Moline credits including The SpongeBob Musical, The Wedding Singer, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Also featured in School of Rock's ensemble are: Doug Alderman; Aaron Baker; Jake Carslake; Antonio Casas; Matthew Downey; Topher Elliot; Erik Finch; Amelia Fischer; Malcolm Fraser; Brighton Greim; Sarah Greim; Becca Johnson; Amelia Kipp; Addison Kuffler; Adam Lounsberry; Avenue Meumann; Breleigh Moran; Enzo Passini; Charlie Seneli; Henrick Senne; Elena Skadal; Tate Sommer; Nancy Teerlinck; Cooper Tubbs; Taylor Tubbs; Joel Vanderbush; Amber Vick; and Grace Wiborg. And with Brent Tubbs also his musical's scenic, lighting, and sound designer, additional members of the creative team include music director Laura Hammes, choreographer Becca Johnson, stage manager Violeta Jensen, costume designer Sara Wegener, and props designer Sarah Greim.

School of Rock: The Musical runs in Moline from September 29 through October 8, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.