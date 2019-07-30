“She Kills Monsters,” August 9 through 11

Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

Described by the Chicago Tribune as “clever, funny, moving, lively, and geeky,” and filled with what Time Out Chicago called “deliciously dorky references to the early days of the Internet,” the Dungeons & Dragons-fueled comedy-drama She Kills Monsters serves as the latest production in the Playcrafters Barn Theatre's Barn Owl Series, its August 9 through 11 run guaranteed, according to the New York Times, to “slash and shapeshift its way into your heart.”

Written by award-winning playwright Qui Nguyen, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister. The Evans siblins never were especially close, but after Tilly’s death, Agnes discovers a notebook containing a game scenario that her sister created. Tilly, it turns out, was a well-known and widely respected Dungeons & Dragons player passionate about online fantasy gaming, and in order to unlock more secrets about her mysterious young sibling, Agnes recruits the “dungeon master” Chuck to help her understand and grieve Tilly. Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance that the New York Times labeled a “deceptively breezy and rather ingenious comedy” that's “kind of invigorating and kind of remarkable.”

Making her directorial debut with She Kills Monsters is Playcrafters veteran Jaclyn Marta, whose previous on-stage appearances for the venue include roles in Steel Magnolias and last year's Barn Owl Series production of The Christians. Elizabeth Melville, a castmate in Playcrafters' January presentation of (a work in progress), portrays Agnes to Drew DeKeyrel's Chuck, with Kassidy Sutherland, in flashbacks, playing Agnes' deceased sister Tilly. And rounding out Playcrafters' latest cast are eight fellow area talents, all of whom play two roles apiece: Stephanie Collis, Ryan Dondanville, Gabby Hoeper, Emilia Hughes, Nathan Lundberg, Mallory Park, Hannah Passno, and Brendan Sears.

She Kills Monsters will be presented August 9 through 11, with its Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and its Sunday show at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5-8, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)762-0330 or visiting Playcrafters.com.