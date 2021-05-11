“The Show Must Go Online,” May 21 through 23

Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23

Presented by the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Some of the most memorable and beloved tunes from the worlds of theatre and movies will receive delightful virtual interpretations from May 21 through May 23, with the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts presenting the original musical revue The Show Must Go Online, a student-performed collection of hits from students of the venue's theatre program Young Footliters.

The pandemic might have caused live theatre to go on hiatus at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, but when a group of theatre kids put their creative heads together, they decide, in this debuting digital offering, that The Show Must Go Online! What results in this cabaret-style musical is a marvelous assemblage of Broadway (and Broadway-style) songs originally sung on stage and in the movies by children. Featured in the program are: Annie's “Tomorrow” performed by Keely Clouse, Amara MacLagan, Maple Miller, Claire Reimer, and Miranda Rose Zimmerman; Into the Woods' “Giants in the Sky” performed by: Camila Koch; Peter Pan's “I Won't Grow Up” performed by Grace Dalmasso, Lyrah Huggins, Esther Puderbaugh, Luke Reimer, Ana Rippentrop, Tessera Rippentrop, Andrew Robertson, Isabella Tisdale, Andreas Warren, and Millie Webster; Billy Eliot: The Musical's “Electricity” performed by Whit Jury; Matilda: The Musical's “Naughty” performed by: Maya Hanna, Lovella Varner, Clara Visser, and Nora Yates; Oliver!'s “Where Is Love?” performed by Tyler Hoth; Annie's “You're Never Fully Dressed without a Smile” performed by Greta Gromacki, Abril Hamity, Shea Sanders, Elle Villarini, and Lilly Vogts; Spring Awakening's “Mama Who Bore Me” performed by Madeline Austin, Tess DeGrazia, Emily Granfield, Briar Martin, Rana Saba, and Ella Vakiner; and The Greatest Showman's “A Million Dreams” performed by Grace DeVore, Gretchen Gerke, Julia Kartvelishvili, Emma Lai, Evy Meeks, Alina Zheng, and the entire Show Must Go Online cast.

A program of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, Young Footliters is designed to offer kindergarteners through 12th-graders fun, creative, and educational theatre-arts opportunities in a safe, positive, and professional environment, as well as quality productions and classes that promote responsibility, confidence, leadership, cooperation, and arts appreciation. Young Footliters is committed to the use of theatre arts to encourage young people to become involved members of their communities, with its mission and productions made possible by: a network of parents and community members dedicated to creating a positive experience for everyone involved; parent participation, which is required for the success of every production and impacts the effort young people give and the enjoyment they receive; and the Coralville area’s vibrant theatre community, which provides professional local talent and collaboration.

The Show Must Go Online will be available for digital broadcast from 4 p.m. on May 21 through 11:59 p.m. on May 23, with virtual tickets $12-25, and more information on the production is available by calling (319)248-9370 or visiting CoralvilleArts.org.