07 Jul 2026

“Shrek: The Musical,” July 17 through August 2

By Reader Staff

“Shrek: The Musical" at the Timber Lake Playhouse -- July 17 through August 2.

Friday, July 17, through Sunday, August 2

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

An intimidating ogre, a feisty princess, a wisecracking donkey, a diminutive tyrant, an ambulatory gingerbread man, and other fantastical figures take over Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse with the July 17 through August 2 run of Shrek: The Musical, the Tony-winning fairytale slapstick based on the Oscar-winning animated smash, and a show that Variety called a work of “irreverent charm” that “never stints on spectacle or laughs."

Set in a mythical land of “Once upon a time ...”, Shrek: The Musical tells of a hulking green ogre who, having been mocked and feared his entire life, retreats to an ugly green swamp to exist in isolation. Suddenly, though, a gang of homeless fairytale characters (among them Pinocchio, Cinderella, and the Three Little Pigs) raid his sanctuary, and announce that they’ve been evicted by the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad. Shrek strikes a deal with them, saying that he'll gets their homes back, but only if he gets his own home back in return. They agree, and when Shrek and Farquaad meet, the lord says he'll give in to Shrek's demands as long as the ogre rescues the trapped Princess Fiona. Shrek obliges, yet finds something strange and appealing about this pretty princess. He likes her – a lot – but why does she always run off when the sun sets?

With the show a Tony Award winner for its costumes and a nominee for awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Score, critics have raved about Shrek: The Musical since its 2008 premiere. The Associated Press extoled, "Composer Jeanine Tesori has written attractive, eclectic, pop-flavored melodies that range from a jaunty 'Travel Song' to a gutsy duet called 'I Got You Beat' for Shrek and Fiona that revels in rude noises." USA Today, meanwhile, called the show "a triumph of comic imagination with a heart as big and warm as Santa's. It is the most ingeniously wacky, transcendently tasteless Broadway musical since The Producers, and more family-friendly than that gag-fest."

Shrek: The Musical runs at the Mt. Carroll theatre July 17 through August 2, with performances at 2 and/or 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $36-64, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.

Theatre

Author

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Mike Schulz

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